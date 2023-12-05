Collier judge says Naples man convicted in fatal crash can't drive for business purposes

A Collier County judge has denied a motion filed by a man convicted in 2022 for a 2019 fatal crash, forbidding him from driving for business purposes.

Anthony Andersen, 46, was sentenced on Oct. 18, 2022, to one year in jail. A jury on July 21, 2022, convicted him of culpable negligence inflicting injury.

The same jury cleared Andersen from a DUI manslaughter charge.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Monday denied a motion that sought to OK Andersen's business commutes.

As part of the sentence, court records indicate, Andersen's license was suspended for five years.

Prior coverage: Naples woman dies from injuries after Golden Gate Estates crash

The crash occurred at Everglades Boulevard and Randall Boulevard in Golden Gate Estates about 9 p.m. Dec. 19, 2019. Diane Catalano, 50, of Naples, died at Lee Memorial Hospital the following day.

Catalano was northbound on Everglades Boulevard approaching Randall Boulevard and stopped for the red flashing traffic signal at the intersection of the two streets.

Andersen was behind Catalano and failed to stop in time, rear-ending her vehicle, according to FHP.

Catalano’s vehicle was propelled forward in a northeasterly direction and came to a rest on the northeast grassy shoulder near the intersection. Andersen suffered minor injuries.

On scene, investigators said they found spilled liquid "that had an odor consistent with beer." Investigators said they also found a beer can in the backseat area, according to his arrest report.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man not allowed to drive for business, judge rules