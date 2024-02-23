Collier leaders may look at countywide elections with voter referendum for November

Collier County Commissioner Burt Saunders wants the board to consider a voter referendum to switch to countywide elections for commissioners instead of single-district elections.

The issue is up for discussion Tuesday, with Saunders saying he will request a study and will suggest the county’s productivity committee be enlisted.

The committee could present their findings in the next couple of months, he said.

From there the board could decide to schedule a voter referendum on the November ballot and the change, if approved, could take effect in 2026.

The deadline to get a referendum to the Supervisor of Elections for the November ballot is Aug. 20.

One option: At-large elections where all five commissioners are elected countywide by voters but each district has a commissioner who lives in the district.

Another option is having single district elections where voters only vote for a commissioner for their district, which is the county’s current structure since 1988.

A third option is a mixed approach with five commissioners elected by voters in their districts and two at-large commissioners elected countywide.

“I think countywide elections with five commissioners is the best approach,” Saunders said.

Saunders faces opposition from four candidates in his re-election bid in November where the county’s current structure of single-district elections will be the approach.

Also up for re-election are Commissioners Rick LoCastro and Bill McDaniel, both of whom have no opposition. The qualifying deadline for candidates is June 14, according to the Collier Supervisor of Elections.

Saunders said there is an argument that at-large elections can have an adverse impact on minority residents electing a minority representative to the board. That needs to be weighed along with other factors in evaluating what is best for all residents.

He believes countywide elections would make commissioners more accountable to all residents.

“And it gives the public the ability to interact with all five commissioners,” he said.

Request is not a done deal

Commissioner Bill McDaniel opposes doing a study and potentially changing to countywide elections.

“What we have isn’t broken,” McDaniel said. “I see no validity in exploring it. I have no interest in countywide elections.”

McDaniel said countywide elections costs more for candidates to run, which could be triple the expense to run compared to single-district elections.

And McDaniel said with countywide elections there is a tendency for commissioners to pay more attention to areas of the county where more campaign contributions come from which may not be in the commission’s district.

He pointed to Lee County which has countywide elections and how wealthier areas of the community get more attention.

McDaniel isn’t buying Saunders’ argument about countywide elections leading to more accountability on the part of commissioners.

McDaniel said he has a “duality role” where he is elected by voters in his district but when he votes on issues his decisions are based on what he sees as best for the county.

“The whole county is my priority,” he said.

Commissioner Dan Kowal said he wanted to hold off sharing his view until the board discussion and public comment.

In terms of supporting a study, he said: “I don’t know. It’s going to depend on the temperature in the room.”

Commission Chairman Chris Hall and commissioner Rick LoCastro could not be reached for comment.

What’s the history?

Saunders said he was not asked by the Collier County Republican Party executive committee or anybody else to pitch the idea. The executive committee is aware of the item on the agenda.

“They have not weighed in on this at all,” he said, adding that he has not asked for their position.

He has spoken about it when he meets homeowners’ associations and he said reaction has been favorable that there should be a discussion within the community while others are interested in changing to countywide elections.

The Florida Association of Counties does not have a position on countywide or district-based elections for county boards.

“The association supports each county considering the needs of their unique community and make the decisions that work best for their county,” spokeswoman Cragin Mosteller said in an email.

At present, 40 counties have at-large or countywide elections, 20 have single-district elections and seven counties use the mixed approach.

Collier operated under countywide elections until 1988 when a referendum was held asking if commissioners should be elected by only voters residing in each of the districts.

In his agenda request, Saunders said the vote in favor was 14,521 and “no” votes totaled 13,745.

The county’s population in 1988 was around 30,000 and Saunders said there are now 256,000 registered voters in Collier.

What could change with countywide elections?

Saunders said allowing voters to have a say in the future of the community is important, especially as development and growth are key issues. Much of the future growth will be concentrated in eastern Collier.

There have been 4 to 1 votes on rezonings where the commissioner whose district is impacted by the rezoning request is often the lone ‘no’ vote and the approval goes through, he said.

There could be fewer 4-1 votes with countywide elections since a super majority vote is required on rezonings.

“Some of the rezonings would probably not have made it through if we had countywide elections,” Saunders said.

