Collier school bus driver, 57, accused of touching student, fired and arrested

A Collier County school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a student on a school bus remains in custody Monday.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Tomas Andres Cabrera-Diaz, 57, of Cape Coral, after an investigators said he inappropriately touched a student's breast on his school bus.

Cabrera-Diaz is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The complainant told a school district employee that her bus driver, Cabrera, touched and kissed her left breast over her clothing around pickup Thursday. Neither the district or deputies provided additional information, including the student's age.

Detectives, in coordination with our Youth Relations Bureau and the School District, obtained a copy of the surveillance footage from the school bus. Detectives said the footage shows Cabrera-Diaz intentionally touching and kissing the victim’s left breast over her clothing.

Detectives arrested Cabrera at his residence Friday.

"Upon learning of the allegations, CCPS immediately removed Mr. Cabrera from all routes and terminated his employment with the District," Jennifer Kupiec, spokesperson for the school district, wrote in a statement. "The matter is currently under criminal investigation and the District is cooperating with CCSO."

Court records indicate he remains in custody Monday afternoon. No bond information was available before publication.

He's next due in court April 24 for his arraignment.

