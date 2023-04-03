Collier school bus driver, 57, accused of touching student, fired and arrested

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
·1 min read

A Collier County school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a student on a school bus remains in custody Monday.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Tomas Andres Cabrera-Diaz, 57, of Cape Coral, after an investigators said he inappropriately touched a student's breast on his school bus.

Cabrera-Diaz is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

Maintenance worker sentenced: Maintenance worker, 68, sentenced in 2019 sexual assault of resident at apartment building

Wisner Desmaret: Wisner Desmaret challenges court as trial looms in fatal Fort Myers police officer's shooting

The complainant told a school district employee that her bus driver, Cabrera, touched and kissed her left breast over her clothing around pickup Thursday. Neither the district or deputies provided additional information, including the student's age.

Detectives, in coordination with our Youth Relations Bureau and the School District, obtained a copy of the surveillance footage from the school bus. Detectives said the footage shows Cabrera-Diaz intentionally touching and kissing the victim’s left breast over her clothing.

Detectives arrested Cabrera at his residence Friday.

"Upon learning of the allegations, CCPS immediately removed Mr. Cabrera from all routes and terminated his employment with the District," Jennifer Kupiec, spokesperson for the school district, wrote in a statement. "The matter is currently under criminal investigation and the District is cooperating with CCSO."

Court records indicate he remains in custody Monday afternoon. No bond information was available before publication.

He's next due in court April 24 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier school bus driver arrested, fired after student's complaint

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting victim dies days after altercation in Gastonia

    A man has died more than a week after he was shot in Gastonia, police said. The person accused of shooting him was shot and killed by police that day, authorities said.

  • Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia

    Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man whose death last month at a Virginia mental hospital has sparked outrage and led to second-degree murder charges against 10 defendants, died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” a medical examiner's office said Monday. Arkuie Williams, the administrative deputy in the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed the cause of death findings to The Associated Press after attorneys for Otieno's family first shared them in a statement. The manner of death was homicide, Williams wrote in an email.

  • Details emerge in shooting that wounded Sunland Park police officer

    A shooting in Sunland Park left a police officer wounded and a man facing a slew of charges. Here's what we know.

  • Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines

    Home prices rose nationally for the first time in 8 months in February amid continuing inventory challenges and relief in affordability leading to a rise in demand, according to data released on Monday. “In many areas of the country, that dynamic – low inventory and a modest rise in demand – led to an uptick…

  • Olivia Pratt-Korbel's great-gran held on just long enough to see killer Thomas Cashman found guilty

    The great-grandmother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel died the night before the schoolgirl’s murderer was jailed for 42 years, after holding on long enough to hear he had been found guilty, a court was told.

  • ‘A rich golf history.’ Three Columbus residents will play in this year’s Masters

    Larry Mize is set to make his 40th consecutive and last competitive appearance at the Masters.

  • Unpacking Future Packers: No. 27, Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

    Up next in the Unpacking Future Packers draft preview series is Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz.

  • Ex-DeSantis staffer Parkinson runs for Kaine's Virginia seat

    Scott Parkinson, a former congressional staffer and adviser to Ron DeSantis and other Republican officials, announced plans Monday to seek the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia next year. Parkinson, who works for the conservative economic policy group Club for Growth, told The Associated Press ahead of a formal announcement that frustration over pandemic-related school and business closures “changed his worldview” and pushed him to seek public office for the first time. Parkinson said that Kaine, a fixture in Virginia politics known for his down-to-earth approach, is vulnerable because of his votes for key pieces of President Joe Biden's agenda that have contributed to inflation now crushing the middle class.

  • Fast-tracked controversial bills from Florida lawmakers fuel DeSantis' presidential ambitions

    Big ticket items traditionally are held up in committees until the horse trading and session ends when a state budget is finalized. But not this year.

  • The stock market is facing a 'pain trade' that suggests the latest rally will extend into April

    "Why is April usually strong? It could be a combination of springtime buying, good riddance to winter, or putting tax refunds to work."

  • Social justice-themed Way of the Cross to process through downtown Springfield Friday

    A social justice-themed and ecumenical Way of the Cross will process through downtown Springfield on Good Friday.

  • Twitter’s new homepage logo is very doge-y

    After Twitter's botched attempt to remove legacy blue checkmarks from verified accounts that don't pay for Twitter Blue, it seems the platform has set its sights on more juvenile coding endeavors. Yes, Twitter's homepage icon really is the doge meme right now. This might just be Musk's idea of a belated April Fools joke, or it could mean something more than that.

  • Taking a look at Philip Montgomery’s top quarterbacks

    Who will be the next great quarterback under Philip Montgomery?

  • Bitcoin’s best quarter in 2 years beats all major indexes in Q1

    The cryptocurrency jumped more than 70% in the first three months of the year.

  • Meghan to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday. The awards will be handed out at the Ms. Foundation’s annual gala on May 16 at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, part of its 50th anniversary celebration where funds raised will go toward the organization’s equity-centered initiatives. The foundation will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as emerging leaders abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

  • Florida Senate passes six-week abortion ban

    Florida's Republican-led Senate passed a bill on Monday to outlaw most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, bringing the state a step closer to joining others across the U.S. South in banning almost all abortions. Florida currently has a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is being challenged in court. Republicans in the state House of Representatives and Senate filed concurrent bills last month to restrict the procedure further, starting at six weeks of pregnancy.

  • Nintendo and mobile games company DeNA launch Nintendo Systems

    Back in November, Nintendo and app developer DeNA announced its joint venture company called Nintendo Systems, which is meant to help reinforce Nintendo’s business and “create value-added services,” according to Nintendo’s Japanese website. Today, the companies officially launched the Nintendo Systems website. “Nintendo Systems was born in April 2023, led by a team of engineers from Nintendo and DeNA, to create a system that makes it easy to deliver Nintendo entertainment to consumers," Nintendo and DeNA wrote in a message posted on the new Nintendo Systems website (loosely translated from Japanese to English).

  • DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer: An Alien Encounter Launches a Superhero

    Warner Bros. and DC’s first trailer for Blue Beetle has arrived. The trailer, released Monday, introduces audiences to Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who gains superpower armor after an encounter with an alien scarab and must come to terms with his newfound abilities, while uncovering the reason the scarab was sent to Earth. In […]

  • Hard cleanup: Montana train derailment spills beer and clay

    Crews could face a difficult cleanup task after a 25-car train derailment spilled powdered clay and cases of beer beside a scenic western Montana river, leaving some cars off the tracks in a narrow, century-old tunnel with limited access, officials said. “It’s a terrible spot to get in and out of,” Bill Naegeli, manager for Sanders County Disaster and Emergency Services, said of the derailment on the Clark Fork River. Montana Rail Link has said nobody was hurt and no hazardous materials spilled Sunday morning in the derailment that left some cars precariously close to the banks of the river and some slightly dipping into the water in the mountainous area.

  • Kenny Pickett: I’m expecting a big jump in Year Two

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he’s excited about how much he believes quarterback Kenny Pickett can grow in his second season with the team and Pickett didn’t take much time off before getting to work on doing that growth. Pickett said that he took about a week off after the end [more]