Collier sheriff: 39-year-old gang member took child to assault middle schooler

A documented Naples gang member took a child with him to beat a middle-schooler accused of stealing a necklace, the Collier County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

Detectives said Reynaldo Arriaga attacked the student on March 22 after going to the student's home to retrieve the jewelry. Arriaga broke down a locked fence and strangled and battered the victim while encouraged the other child to participate in the attack. That child was too frightened.

The announcement did not reveal either child's age and where they attend school was redacted. Jail records Friday afternoon have not been updated with Arriaga's arrest, nor was it filed with the County Clerk of Courts. A report said he was arrested Thursday.

As they were leaving the home, Arriaga threw a large rock through a window.

Detectives said the victim sustained excessive bruising, scratches and minor abrasions.

Arriaga is a documented gang member in Collier County, the sheriff said. In addition to child abuse, he is charged with burglary with a battery, throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, criminal mischief over $1,000, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The office did not indicate Arriaga's gang affiliation.

“Child abuse won’t be tolerated in Collier County, and I am committed to ensuring any perpetrators of this type of crime are brought to justice,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Children will be safe in Collier County.”

