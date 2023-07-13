Collier traffic stop of man on scooter leads to large drug seizure

A man headed the wrong way on an electric scooter prompted a stop by a Collier County Sheriff's Office deputy who found thousands of dollars' worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, late Wednesday.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop at around 10 p.m. of Kevin Blanc, 22, for driving an electric scooter the wrong way in a vehicle without lights. He developed probable cause during the stop.

The release did not provide a location of the stop, but Blanc lives on River Drive in Naples.

He searched Blanc's backpack and discovered a large assortment of controlled substances. Among them was 152 grams of a cocaine-fentanyl mixture. There were also 42 pills of various drugs in his bag.

Blanc was arrested and taken to Naples Jail Center.

He faces 11 felony charges: two for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine and nine for possession of other drugs.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for the Naples Daily News and the News-Press. You may reach her at EBehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County deputy seized fentanyl, other drugs from man on scooter