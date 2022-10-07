Collierville Citizens Police Association collecting money for officer who was run over by car

The Collierville Citizens Police Association (CCPA) is collecting money for an officer who was injured on duty.

The officer received life-threatening injuries when a man wanted for murder allegedly ran over him in a car.

The incident unfolded Sept. 24, when Collierville Police saw the man’s car parked at the Fairfield Inn in Collierville.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the man allegedly hit the gas, knocking the officer onto the hood of the car and running over him when he fell to the ground.

The suspect, identified as Keith Houston, 32, was later arrested on Alta Vista Cove.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic assault-bodily harm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and stalking.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department and has been through several surgeries.

“It’s devastating, you know?” Lane said. “He’s a member of our family and we just rally around him, make sure that he gets everything he needs and his family is taken care of.”

The officer is still listed in critical but stable condition with a long road to recovery, officials said.

