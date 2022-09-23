Collierville community honors victims of tragedy one year after Kroger mass shooting

A year ago, the Mid-South community was rocked by a mass shooting at a local Kroger.

Collierville Police said a gunman walked into the store on Byhalia Road and opened fire, killing one woman and injuring 12 others before taking his own life.

MORE: Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting

Around 1:30 p.m. that day, chaos erupted as the shooter walked into the grocery store carrying guns and ammunition.

He worked at the store as a third-party vendor and had been asked to leave earlier that day.

As the tragedy unfolded, SWAT team members entered the store and began clearing the aisles. They worked to get people who were hiding in freezers and locked offices out to safety. 44 employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane called the scene the most horrific event to happen in the town’s history.

The customer who was shot and killed was identified by family members as Olivia King.

MORE: Survivor relives horrifying moments of Collierville shooting

Following the shooting, the store closed, and a Kroger spokesperson said counselors would be available for all associates.

In a statement, the company said it was “heartbroken over the senseless violence” and praised the efforts of those who helped save others from tragedy.

Today, the community is coming together for a day of remembrance to honor the victims and look ahead to the future.

A ‘We are Collierville Strong’ sign now sits inside the front windows of the Kroger, rallying the town to stand together in the face of that horrific day.

The town is inviting everyone to a Collierville Strong Remembrance event to honor the life of Olivia King and support the survivors.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on the front steps of Collierville Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Pkwy. There will be a program led by the Town of Collierville, Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center, Kroger, the Baptist Center for Good Grief, and special guests, according to a release from town officials.

Story continues

RELATED LINKS:

Collierville Kroger welcomes customers back

A look back at the mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville

Everything we know about the Kroger mass shooting

‘We Are Collierville Strong’ sign installed at Kroger where mass shooting took place

Family identifies woman killed in Collierville Kroger mass shooting