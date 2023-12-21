Collierville names longtime educator as new superintendent. Here's what we know

Collierville Schools Board of Education on Thursday announced it selected the longtime director of Cleveland City Schools in Tennessee as its next district leader.

In a unanimous decision, the board chose Russell Dyer as Collierville Schools' new superintendent and approved making an offer to him. Mike Marshall, the board's attorney, will negotiate an employment contract with Dyer, who did not attend the Special Called Business Meeting.

Dyer has been the director of Cleveland City Schools since July 2016. He is no stranger to the Collierville Schools District and Shelby County Schools. Before coming to Cleveland, Dyer served a little more than two years as the chief of staff for Collierville Schools. Dyer was also the principal at Collierville High School as well as Bon Lin Middle School in Bartlett. He also served as a middle school teacher, assistant principal, and human resource specialist all in Shelby County Schools.

Dyer beat out the following finalists: Jeff Jones, assistant superintendent of Collierville Schools; Tyler Salyer, West Collierville Middle principal; Roger Jones, Collierville High principal; and Leigh Anne Rainey, chief academic officer. On Dec. 15, the board conducted interviews with the superintendent candidates. Wright Cox, chairman of the Collierville School Board, said Dyer was chosen among a slew of highly-qualified candidates.

"He brings a wealth of experience, and is a consummate professional," Cox said. "He has done a wonderful job at Cleveland City Schools and we believe he will do the same thing here. "He had an interest in coming back here and we feel he will propel us into the future."

Dyer will replace Gary Lilly, who had notified the Collierville School Board, of his plans to step down Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, 2024, Lilly will tart as the executive director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents. Lilly was selected as the superintendent of Collierville Schools in May 2019. He replaced John Aitken and was the district's second superintendent since it became a municipal district. Prior to service in Collierville Schools, Lilly served as superintendent of Bristol City Schools in Tennessee for 10 years.

During his tenure, he guided Collierville Schools through the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw the creation of its 10th school ― Collierville Virtual Academy ― and spearheaded the development and adoption of its five-year strategic plan. He also expanded high school career and technical education pathways, adding aviation flight, mechatronics, and aviation mechanics. Collierville Schools was also one of only 16 school districts statewide designated this past year as exemplary by the Tennessee Department of Education.

"I feel blessed to have had an opportunity to lead Collierville Schools," Lilly said. "It's an amazing community and exemplary school district. I'm so thankful for the hard work of our dedicated educators and the support board of education and the community. It really is a fantastic place to live and for students to learn. I'm excited about my upcoming role. I am looking forward to new the challenge and continuing my work with all the districts in the future."

Lilly said his new role will begin when the state General Assembly reconvene on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

"I know, I will have my work cut out for me, but look forward to working with legislatures and schools leader to try to serve as a liaison between those groups and hopefully influencing legislation that will positively impact public schools," he said.

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Russell Dyer is named chief of Collierville Schools