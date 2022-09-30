Collierville Police Chief speaks on officer who was run over

An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.

“It’s devastating, you know?” Lane said of the incident. “He’s a member of our family and we just rally around him, make sure that he gets everything he needs and his family is taken care of.”

Lane thanked the community for offering prayers and support to the department and the injured officer.

“It’s been tough on the entire department,” he said.

According to court documents, the incident began when investigators were looking for Keith Houston early Saturday morning. Houston was wanted for shooting up his girlfriend’s apartment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations reports the officer spotted Houston’s car and walked up to it. According to TBI, Houston fled, forcing the officer onto the hood of his car then rolling over him.

Houston was arrested later that day in Frayser.

“Our officers being injured is not a new phenomenon, unfortunately,” Lane said. “We had some last year that were injured significantly when two of our officers were dragged by a car.”

Lane said he doesn’t think officers being hit by cars is something that can be prevented with extra training or protocol changes. Instead, he identified it as one of the risks of being a police officer.

“Our officers receive some of the best training in the country,” he said. “This is not a training issue. Unfortunately, there are just some mean people in the world.”

He said officers are trained to perform life-saving medical care on themself or others in case of an emergency and praised those who sprang into action to help.

“We absolutely had a couple officers that intervened with this officer. So, we are very proud of the actions they took. I don’t want to get too deep into that because this investigation has been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations who are going to carry it out,” Lane said. “A lot of those details are going to come out later.”

Houston is being held on a $150,000 bond and faces five charges, including attempted first-degree murder. He is due back in court Friday.

