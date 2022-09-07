Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting

Almost a year has passed since a gunman opened fire at a Collierville grocery store, leaving 12 people injured and two people, including the shooter, dead.

After the shooting, FOX13 Memphis requested the footage from police. Now, Collierville Police released the full footage from surveillance cameras inside the store, including video and photos from the FBI and police.





The shooter walked into the store he’d been asked to leave earlier that day, carrying guns and ammunition. He opened fire randomly as he walked through the store just after 1:30 p.m. One of those people, Olivia King, died from her injuries. One survivor told her story to FOX13′s Darrell Greene.

The shooter died of what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police Chief Dale Lane called the shooting the most horrific event to happen in Collierville’s history.

One week after the tight-knit community was hit with tragedy, crews installed a message of healing on the front windows of the store with the words “We are Collierville Strong.”

The Collierville Kroger store reopened the morning of November 10, over a month after closing, following the deadly mass shooting.

Collierville Kroger welcomes customers back







