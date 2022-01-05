Collin Wiant's life spirals in weeks before death

Listen to the full six chapter series:

The morning after a Homecoming party at the Sigma Pi house, a college freshman returned to her dorm room and found two used condoms.

Her clothes were scattered in odd places in the room, and on her phone were texts from a number she didn’t recognize.

The texts, obtained by The Dispatch from police records, were from Collin Wiant.

“How did I meet you?” she asked.

“45 mill party” Collin responded, referring to the fraternity’s off-campus house.

“Did you walk me home,” she asked?

“Yeah,” Collin said.

“Did you have sex with me,” she asked?

“I am pretty sure,” Collin replied.

Both had drunk what the fraternity brothers and most students call “jungle juice” — a concoction of fruit juices, vodka and rum that at some previous parties had been spiked with Xanax, a prescription drug, according to police records. Police couldn’t determine whether it was spiked that night.

After drinking her second cup of the juice, the young woman told police she had no recollection of what happened that night.

Collin told police they had consensual sex.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted.

Collin’s world was crumbling.

He was missing classes. He had broken up with his girlfriend.

Collin Wiant with his high-school girlfriend, Brinley Zieg.

He was drinking more and taking drugs to cope.

He was under investigation for allegations of sexual assault of a fellow student.

And the brutal hazing that had continued for weeks had taken a toll.

There is little, if any, accountability within the process of pledging to a fraternity. Despite written rules, in most cases, no one from outside the groups check to see whether the punch is spiked with drugs or a pledge is being beaten with a belt.

And even if outsiders tried to investigate, they likely would face the code of silence witnessed in Collin’s situation and has been built over decades in Greek organizations.

Some of Collin’s fraternity brothers stood by him, but after the sexual assault allegation, the Sigma Pi chapter president suspended Collin from participating in formal pledge activities.

Collin’s dreams — all of them — were fading.

Collin and his parents, Kathleen and Wade, pose during a proud moment at his high school graduation at St. Charles Preparatory High School in June 2018.

