Collingswood man accused of killing father of five in Camden

CAMDEN - A Collingswood man has been arrested in Virginia for his alleged role in a Camden homicide.

Michael Allen,19, is accused of fatally shooting Lamont Demby, a 28-year-old father of five.

Allen, who was described as a fugitive, was taken into custody at a home in Newport News, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Demby was shot around 3:20 p.m. Oct. 22 near Jackson and Warsaw streets in the Liberty Park neighborhood. He died less than an hour later at a city hospital.

Michael Allen, 19, of Camden has been arrested in Virginia on charges tied to an Oct. 22 murder in Camden.

A family obituary said Demby, who had a life-long fondness for cars and pets, had recently started a mobile tire repair service.

"He dedicated his life's works to building a greater empire for his five children," the obituary said of Demby, a 2011 graduate of Washington Township High School.

Allen is awaiting extradition on a murder charge from Virginia to New Jersey.

The charge against Allen is only an allegation. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Michael Allen is accused of fatally shooting Lamont Demby in Camden