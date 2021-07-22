Collins Avenue reopening soon in Surfside. Town’s engineer warns it could cave in

Douglas Hanks
·2 min read

With almost all of the debris removed from the Surfside condo collapse, the oceanfront town expects Collins Avenue to reopen soon around the site of the former Champlain Towers South complex. That’s caused another worry: can the hollowed-out condominium site still support the adjoining road?

The engineer Surfside hired to study structural risks after the June 24 collapse recently warned the town and Miami-Dade County that Collins could crumble into a void caused by a collapse in the hollowed-out foundation of Champlain Towers.

“If the wall were to collapse or rotate substantially, the retained soil under the street and sidewalk could move with it,” Allyn Kilsheimer, an engineer with offices in Washington, D.C., said in a letter Thursday to Surfside and Miami-Dade. That movement “could cause portions of the street to collapse and could seriously compromise the utilities under the street...”

Champlain Towers a risk to Collins Avenue?

A Miami-Dade spokesperson said the county is rushing to bring in crews to shore up the remaining underground walls in response to Kilsheimer’s letter. “We are moving to procure a company to do shoring and bracing of the walls to assure there is no risk,” said Rachel Johnson, the county’s communications director. She said the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a federal agency investigating the collapse, has been monitoring the safety of the site.

A photo of the Champlain Towers South site, cleared of debris, submitted by Surfside engineering consultant Allyn Kilsheimer in a letter to Miami-Dade County warning the nearby Collins Avenue could fail if the hollowed-out subterranean walls collapsed. Miami-Dade said it is rushing to shore up the walls. Collins remains closed to pedestrian and automobile traffic.
A photo of the Champlain Towers South site, cleared of debris, submitted by Surfside engineering consultant Allyn Kilsheimer in a letter to Miami-Dade County warning the nearby Collins Avenue could fail if the hollowed-out subterranean walls collapsed. Miami-Dade said it is rushing to shore up the walls. Collins remains closed to pedestrian and automobile traffic.

Collins, the main thoroughfare on the barrier island that includes Surfside and Miami Beach, has been closed to traffic around Champlain Towers since the June 24 collapse. Miami-Dade this week said the debris field was all but cleared around the building, and Kilsheimer’s letter includes images showing the collapsed structure’s basement foundation surrounded by walls ending at street level.

In an interview, Kilsheimer, who is working under a Surfside contract, said he’s been told Collins could reopen this weekend. Charles Burkett, Surfside’s mayor, said Thursday he couldn’t share a specific target for reopening Collins. “Best I can tell you is: We believe very soon,” he said.

Kilsheimer said the concern comes from the Champlain Towers underground walls no longer having the support of the street-level floors. Heavy rain would increase the risks substantially.

Kilsheimer’s short-term recommendation is to close off the lane of Collins closest to the Champlain site, an action he said he heard was part of the reopening plan, anyway. His letter recommends Miami-Dade use dirt to create a berm below ground on the Champlain site to shore up the walls closest to the street and sidewalk.

“They need to keep traffic and people away from this wall by about 15 feet... If the wall makes it fail, it will just fall into the hole and nobody gets hurt,” said Kilsheimer, of KCE Structural Engineers. “If you want to make sure the wall doesn’t fail, you go in there and pile dirt up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida Surfside condo collapse

    As the remaining rubble from the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium was cleared away Wednesday, a Florida judge said victims and families who suffered losses will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

  • Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

    As the remaining rubble from the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium was cleared away Wednesday, a Florida judge said victims and families who suffered losses will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially. “We will remember her forever.”

  • Photos Show Empty Surfside Lot as Condo-Collapse Recovery Efforts Near End

    Photos shared on Twitter by Florida state senator Jason Pizzo show the cleared lot where Champlain Towers South stood in Surfside, Florida, almost a month after the condo building’s partial collapse on June 24.As of July 21, 97 people were known to have died in the collapse, one of whom was unidentified, officials said.Recovery efforts at the site neared an end almost a month after the incident, local reports said on July 20. Credit: Senator Jason Pizzo via Storyful

  • ‘Why can’t we rebuild?’ Some Surfside condo owners tell judge they want to stay at property

    Yadira Santos, who survived the Surfside condo collapse along with her 8-year-old son, stood at the courtroom podium, overcome with emotion. Many of her neighbors and friends perished in the collapse of Champlain Towers South. So did her condo unit — which she worked for years to pay off.

  • New York attorney who moved to Surfside for a ‘fresh start’ died in collapse

    Linda March was tired of New York’s Upper West Side. March, 58, who rented the penthouse at Champlain Towers, died when the oceanfront Surfside condo collapsed on June 24. March, who was divorced, had lived in the Miami area before she moved to Surfside and couldn’t wait to return, said her childhood friend Rochelle Laufer.

  • Recovery Efforts Near End at Surfside Condominium Collapse Site

    Recovery efforts at the site of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, neared an end almost a month after the incident, local reports said on July 20.Footage released by Miami-Dade Police on July 20 shows the scene of the collapse. Officials said 97 victims had been identified as of July 21.“So many have humbly united to ensure loved ones receive the closure they deserve. The task at hand is monumental and we are determined, as one,” police wrote on Twitter. “The diligent work continues.” Credit: Miami-Dade Police via Storyful

  • Ex-Army Ranger used his military training during Capitol riot, judge says

    Video appears to show former military member handing out stolen police shields

  • A former David Dobrik fan released a video showing him confronting the YouTuber about the events that led to a rape accusation against Durte Dom

    Javier Aliaga, who said he used to see David Dobrik as a "hero," asked him who bought alcohol on the night that an underage woman says she was raped.

  • Kentucky reporting new cases of COVID-19 at levels not seen since March

    Ten counties are in the red, the highest classification signaling a severe level of community spread. There were none on July 1.

  • Florida homebuyers should rent and wait out housing boom, experts say

    Researchers are urging Florida homebuyers to consider renting while they wait for the state’s overheated market to cool as soaring prices in South Florida hit records in June. Statewide, they say, homes are overvalued by 21.76%. creating a risk that buyers could get stuck with overpriced homes for significant periods of time until prices eventually ease. “The across-the-board increase in the ...

  • Miami dismisses S Williams after arrest on battery charges

    MIAMI (AP) Miami has dismissed second-year freshman safety Avantae Williams from the football program after his arrest on battery charges. The school issued a statement Thursday on Williams' dismissal. Williams was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, according to Miami-Dade County arrest records.

  • Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless

    He has given his DNA, talks frequently with the medical examiner and search team, and even reluctantly visited the site of the collapsed Surfside condo, to see for himself what is being done to find his big sister. Almost a month after the 12-story building disintegrated into a smoking pile of debris, where the lucky few escaped through a choking dust cloud, and at least 97 perished, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya appeared to be the only missing victim still not identified Thursday.

  • Buckingham Palace Has Broken Its Silence Over Prince Harry's Memoir Announcement

    Prince Harry spoke with the royal family privately about the book prior to the project's announcement.

  • First Miami-Dubai flight touches down at MIA, start of four weekly Emirates trips

    The first direct flight between Dubai and Miami arrived at Miami International Airport on Thursday.

  • Genshin Impact Players Insist On Reaching New Region The Hard Way

    Genshin Impact just added a gorgeous new region inspired by traditional Japanese culture, and players want to reach it on their own terms—or get unceremoniously teleported back to land trying.

  • There will be plenty of fighting on and putting fours up at Tokyo Olympics

    Both USC and UCLA are richly represented at the Tokyo Olympics, with a combined 103 athletes representing the universities with 32 national teams.

  • How your hospital is reacting to Florida’s COVID surge, and what it means for visitors

    Citing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” and a resurgence of COVID-positive patients — along with a resistance among many to getting a vaccine — leaders at Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital, made changes to visitation rules.

  • A day-by-day look at the fallen condo tower in Surfside, from collapse to demolition

    For weeks, crews have been searching through the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside. The collapse has killed nearly 100 people, in what is feared to be the worst building failure in U.S. history.

  • Judge orders $150 million in initial compensation for Surfside victims

    A judge said Wednesday that victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of the oceanfront condo in Surfside, Florida, are entitled to a minimum of $150 million in initial compensation, AP reports. Catch up quick: The June 24 collapse killed at least 97 people and led to several lawsuits, per an NBC affiliate. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is leading a federal investigation into the structural failure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Thursday's Market Minute: Can Tech Keep Climbing?

    Nasdaq-100 and other equity indices recently took a beating, but the /NQ notched a +2.7% bounce from this week’s lows as of yesterday’s close. Tech has been a powerful play in recent months, as Nasdaq-100 futures have seen a relatively swift and steep climb of more than 14% since mid-May. However, momentum and trend indicators suggest a larger shift could be brewing. The MACD completed a bearish crossover on Friday, and the Parabolic SAR also did so one day later, while the RSI plunged below the