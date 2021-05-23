Collins expresses support for Jan. 6 commission, with conditions

Axios

A whopping 97% of state and federal convictions are the result of plea bargains, often driven by mandatory minimum sentences, and Black people are more likely to be arrested and charged with crimes that carry those heavier penalties. Why it matters: Mandatory minimums give prosecutors tremendous leverage in convincing defendants to agree to a conviction without a jury trial. It's just one example of a trial system rife with racial disparities, from the first contact with law enforcement through sentencing in either the state or federal system.A 2018 study published in the Boston University Law Review found the arrest rate for crimes such as disorderly conduct, drug possession, simple assault, theft, vagrancy and vandalism is twice as high for Black people than white.Black people are five times more likely than their white counterparts to be arrested for prostitution, and that rate doubles for gambling.A Harvard study found Black and Latino suspects in Massachusetts tend to face more serious initial charges than white suspects.All three races were convicted of charges "roughly equal in seriousness," per the study, indicating the "underlying conduct in these cases may be similar across race."The research also found Black defendants sentenced to the state's prisons had on average been convicted of less serious crimes than their white counterparts.Nonetheless, they received longer sentences.How it works: The severity of an initial charge is critical in determining whether a defendant eventually takes a plea deal — particularly for crimes carrying a mandatory minimum sentence.Black people are 65% more likely to be arrested for such offenses.Partly because mandatory minimum crimes carry a harsher sentence, the charge alone can also explain more than half of a 10% disparity in sentence length between white and Black people for the same crime and for people with similar prior records, according to a University of Michigan Law School study.Between the lines: Mandatory minimum sentences themselves also give prosecutors a great deal of leverage in convincing defendants to take plea deals.Stiff charges coupled with potentially long sentences force defendants "to weigh their options based on the relative risks of facing a judge and jury, rather than simple matters of guilt or innocence" the New York Times wrote in 2011.Even when a case goes to trial, the makeup of the jury goes a long way toward determining a defendant's fate.A 2012 Duke-led study looking at 700 felony criminal cases in Sarasota and Lake counties in Florida from 2000-10 found that all-white juries convicted Black defendants 16% more often than white defendants.Adding one Black juror to the pool nearly eliminated that disparity."I think this is the first strong and convincing evidence that the racial composition of the jury pool actually has a major effect on trial outcomes," said Patrick Bayer, chairman of Duke's Economics Department and the study's senior author.Yes, but: Research shows prosecutors routinely remove Black jurors from pools, citing "race-neutral" reasons.The Equal Justice Initiative found prosecutors "have been trained to exclude people on the basis of race and instructed on how to conceal their racial bias."This occurs despite the Supreme Court's 1986 ruling making it unconstitutional to dismiss jurors based on race or sex.The bottom line: The underpinning of the legal system itself — a high degree of human discretion at nearly every step — makes it vulnerable to racial bias, said former solicitor general Neal Katyal.Police officers decide whether to arrest someone at all; prosecutors determine charges and plea bargains; judges administer the trial, and juries decide whether to convict."Discretion is critical because one wants a role for mercy — we don't want robots meting out justice," Katyal said. "But with discretion comes the problem of bias, both conscious and unconscious."