Collins expresses support for Jan. 6 commission, with conditions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesse Naranjo
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday said she supported the establishment of an independent commission to probe the Jan. 6 insurrection and expressed optimism that Democrats’ House-passed bill to do so could make it through the Senate with some modifications.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” the Maine Republican said she was confident that if lawmakers could agree on the commission wrapping up its work by the end of the year and ensuring that its staffing was bipartisan, the bill could pass the Senate. Many Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, came out against the creation of the commission, and POLITICO reported last week that there was little chance Republicans would agree to even open debate on the bill, which passed the House with 35 Republican “yes” votes.

“I strongly support the creation of an independent commission,” Collins said. “I believe there are many unanswered questions about the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

Moderate Republicans such as Collins and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney have signaled openness to the bill if it were amended. Both of those lawmakers were among the seven Republican senators who voted in favor of convicting former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial for inciting the insurrection. He was acquitted.

Democrats need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster, and winning over the backing of Collins, one of the key swing votes in the evenly divided chamber, could be essential.

Collins said Sunday that her optimism about resolving the two issues was informed by conversations she has had with Democratic leadership.

Recommended Stories

  • How the 9/11 Commission overcame partisan opposition

    The bill to create a Jan. 6 commission passed the House on Wednesday. It’s modeled on the 9/11 Commission, which released an exhaustive report on the attacks that became a bestseller and shaped sweeping, government-wide national security reforms.

  • GOP Sen. Susan Collins supports Jan. 6 commission, but has 2 'resolvable' issues

    Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday she "strongly" supports establishing an independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but there are still issues -- although resolvable -- with the proposed legislation that passed the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote Wednesday. Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats to support passing the bill to create a 9/11-style commission, including all 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over his role in fueling the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republican leadership in the House and Senate -- and Trump -- came out against the proposed commission.

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Other Vets Fire Back at Ted Cruz for Calling U.S. Army 'Emasculated'

    Ted Cruz called the U.S. military "woke" and "emasculated" in response to a recruitment ad that showed a woman in uniform

  • A court system vulnerable to bias, from start to finish

    A whopping 97% of state and federal convictions are the result of plea bargains, often driven by mandatory minimum sentences, and Black people are more likely to be arrested and charged with crimes that carry those heavier penalties. Why it matters: Mandatory minimums give prosecutors tremendous leverage in convincing defendants to agree to a conviction without a jury trial. It’s just one example of a trial system rife with racial disparities, from the first contact with law enforcement through sentencing in either the state or federal system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA 2018 study published in the Boston University Law Review found the arrest rate for crimes such as disorderly conduct, drug possession, simple assault, theft, vagrancy and vandalism is twice as high for Black people than white.Black people are five times more likely than their white counterparts to be arrested for prostitution, and that rate doubles for gambling.A Harvard study found Black and Latino suspects in Massachusetts tend to face more serious initial charges than white suspects.All three races were convicted of charges “roughly equal in seriousness,” per the study, indicating the “underlying conduct in these cases may be similar across race.”The research also found Black defendants sentenced to the state's prisons had on average been convicted of less serious crimes than their white counterparts.Nonetheless, they received longer sentences.How it works: The severity of an initial charge is critical in determining whether a defendant eventually takes a plea deal — particularly for crimes carrying a mandatory minimum sentence.Black people are 65% more likely to be arrested for such offenses.Partly because mandatory minimum crimes carry a harsher sentence, the charge alone can also explain more than half of a 10% disparity in sentence length between white and Black people for the same crime and for people with similar prior records, according to a University of Michigan Law School study.Between the lines: Mandatory minimum sentences themselves also give prosecutors a great deal of leverage in convincing defendants to take plea deals.Stiff charges coupled with potentially long sentences force defendants "to weigh their options based on the relative risks of facing a judge and jury, rather than simple matters of guilt or innocence" the New York Times wrote in 2011.Even when a case goes to trial, the makeup of the jury goes a long way toward determining a defendant's fate.A 2012 Duke-led study looking at 700 felony criminal cases in Sarasota and Lake counties in Florida from 2000-10 found that all-white juries convicted Black defendants 16% more often than white defendants.Adding one Black juror to the pool nearly eliminated that disparity."I think this is the first strong and convincing evidence that the racial composition of the jury pool actually has a major effect on trial outcomes," said Patrick Bayer, chairman of Duke's Economics Department and the study's senior author.Yes, but: Research shows prosecutors routinely remove Black jurors from pools, citing "race-neutral" reasons.The Equal Justice Initiative found prosecutors "have been trained to exclude people on the basis of race and instructed on how to conceal their racial bias."This occurs despite the Supreme Court's 1986 ruling making it unconstitutional to dismiss jurors based on race or sex.The bottom line: The underpinning of the legal system itself — a high degree of human discretion at nearly every step — makes it vulnerable to racial bias, said former solicitor general Neal Katyal.Police officers decide whether to arrest someone at all; prosecutors determine charges and plea bargains; judges administer the trial, and juries decide whether to convict."Discretion is critical because one wants a role for mercy — we don’t want robots meting out justice," Katyal said. "But with discretion comes the problem of bias, both conscious and unconscious."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • COVID: 4 cases linked to new JEM/Westgate cluster; total 25 new cases

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (23 May) confirmed the detection of 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,795.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Litman: Why Biden's DOJ may disappoint the president and his voters

    Much of what the Justice Department does under Merrick Garland's leadership is apt to disappoint liberals hoping for a sea change.

  • Column: Why McCarthy and McConnell want you to forget about the Jan. 6 riot

    A serious investigation of the Capitol riot is the right thing to do. But it could turn into a nationally televised embarrassment for the GOP.

  • NBA Playoffs: Should you roll with Steph Curry in DFS lineups on Friday?

    Ahead of the Warriors-Grizzles win-or-go-home matchup on Friday, get last-minute advice on how to fill out your DFS lineups during a live stream from Awesemo.

  • Colombia president appeals to football body over Copa America axing

    Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday appealed to South America's football federation over its decision to bar the country from hosting the Copa America tournament after social unrest swept the nation.

  • William Reportedly "Can't Comprehend" Why Harry Keeps Throwing the Royal Family "Under the Bus"

    The brothers are still at odds.

  • Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend will reportedly cooperate with the Justice Department's federal sex-trafficking investigation

    The former Capitol Hill staffer has been linked to Gaetz since at least the summer of 2017 - a time period of interest for investigators.

  • Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight

    Pressed to explain his decision, Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana praised his brother as a “hero" and turned his ire on Democrats, calling the commission a “coverup about the failed Biden administration.” Pence's swift pivot to attacking Democrats and defending the former president about a riot that threatened his brother's life is a stark measure of how the horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a violent assault on American democracy to a purely political fight. Rather than uniting behind a bipartisan investigation like the ones that followed the 9/11 terror attacks, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy or Pearl Harbor, Republicans are calculating they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing Trump or his supporters.

  • ‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles Matt Gaetz & Marilyn Manson Scandals & Reminisces About Tumult Of Past Year, While Contemplating Better Days Ahead

    Tonight on the Saturday Night Live season finale, Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che waxed nostalgic about the tumult of the past year, and reflected on better days to come. “I have to say, I think that the country is in a better place than when we started this season,” Jost deadpanned. “In September, there were […]

  • Touring Gaza, regional U.N. humanitarian chief presses both sides over ceasefire

    After touring rubble-strewn areas of Gaza hit by air strikes during fighting between Israel and Hamas, the top U.N. aid official in the region appealed to both sides on Saturday to observe a ceasefire as aid teams assess the damage. The ceasefire, which began early on Friday, ended 11 days of Israeli aerial attacks and barrages of rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. "Last night was calm, and we hope obviously that it is going to hold and everybody just needs to stand down and not to engage in any provocative moves," Lynn Hastings, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said in Gaza City.

  • Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro on the Mexico–United States border

    Jeanine Pirro stops by Weekend Update to discuss the relaxing restrictions on the Mexico–United States border.

  • Harry Winston's Former Fifth Avenue Home Just Hit the Market for $32.5 Million

    Look inside the fine jewelry magnate's spectacular home with Central Park views.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission2 children only survivors of Italian cable car accident that killed 9

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.