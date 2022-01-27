Collins, Schumer on upcoming Supreme Court vacancy

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to move quickly to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Republican Susan Collins says there's no need to rush the Senate confirmation process. (Jan. 27)

