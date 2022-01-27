Collins, Schumer on upcoming Supreme Court vacancy

The Hill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has reached a deal with the state legislature to require employers to provide workers with up to two weeks of paid COVID-19 sick leave. The new legislation, announced on Wednesday, will apply to all businesses with 26 or more employers. According to The Los Angeles Times, the state legislature passed a similar law last year that provided 80 hours of supplemental paid sick leave for workers. It expired on Sept. 30...