Collins won't run for Senate or Georgia governor in 2022

FILE - Republican candidate for Senate Rep. Doug Collins attends an election night watch party in Buford, Ga., in this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo. Collins announced Monday, April 26, 2021, that he will not run for governor or U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JEFF AMY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a favorite of former President Donald Trump, says he doesn't plan to run for governor or U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

Collins’ announcement Monday makes it less likely there will be a top-drawer Republican primary challenger to Gov. Brian Kemp. In the separate U.S. Senate race, it could open the way for other Republicans who have been considering a run for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who will also be up for reelection in 2022.

Collins ran unsuccessfully for the seat Warnock ultimately won last year. He was Trump's choice to succeed U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired. But Kemp instead appointed business executive Kelly Loeffler.

Collins finished third in an all-party special election in November, with Loeffler and Warnock advancing to a January runoff that Warnock won. His victory, along with Democrat Jon Ossoff's runoff victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, tipped control of the Senate to Democrats.

Collins didn't rule out a future run, saying he would continue “shaping our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia.”

“For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever,” Collins wrote.

Collins served four terms in Congress representing northeast Georgia's 9th District, one of the nation's most conservative congressional districts. He's a lawyer, Baptist minister and Air Force reservist. Collins joined a Habersham County law firm and started a radio talk show after he left the House, where he was succeeded by gun dealer Andrew Clyde. The 54-year-old Collins was earlier a Georgia state representative.

As the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Collins gained national notice as a vociferous Trump defender during the former president's first impeachment, claiming it was a “sham” and part of an attempted coup to remove Trump.

“I fought each and every day to uphold our constitutional rights and the freedoms we cherish," Collins said of his service on Judiciary.

Former Democrat Vernon Jones and Appling County teacher Kandiss Taylor have announced Republican primary bids against Kemp. But other Republicans have been shying away from challenging Kemp. The incumbent governor's forceful advocacy on behalf of the sweeping election bill he signed into law has helped improve his standing with Republicans who felt he didn't do enough to challenge President Joe Biden's win of Georgia's 16 electoral votes. Some Republicans still remain unhappy with Kemp, though, as shown by some county Republican conventions that passed resolutions criticizing him last month.

Collins would have been an instant favorite among Republicans jockeying to challenge Warnock, who has to defend his seat in 2022 because there were only two years remaining on Isakson's term. Warnock is gearing up for a heavy-duty race, having raised $5.7 million in campaign funds between Jan. 6 and March 31.

Navy veteran Latham Saddler and Marietta contractor Kelvin King have announced Republican Senate bids, with U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of Pooler acknowledging he's considering it. Trump has in recent weeks been urging former University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker to run for Senate, an early indicator that Collins might not run. State Sen. Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson, has also been rumored as a possible candidate for various offices including governor and in the Senate.

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan announces Senate bid

    Republican Senator Rob Portman announced in January that he would not seek reelection.

  • For some college Republicans, it's time to 'move on' from Trump

    When a majority of Cornell University's Republican club voted to endorse President Trump in the 2020 election, many of its moderate members left the group.

  • Supreme Court rejects Texas suit over California travel ban

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider Texas' challenge to California's ban on state-funded business trips to Texas and other states deemed to discriminate against LGBTQ people. California adopted the ban following a 2017 Texas law that allows foster care and adoption agencies to deny services for religious beliefs. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward at the high court.

  • DCCC trolling Republican retreat with mobile billboard targeting controversial figures

    The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) plans to troll the Republican legislative retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Monday with a mobile billboard targeting Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).Why it matters: Democrats are going into the belly of the beast, and continuing to highlight some of the more controversial members of the Republican Party amid their quest for a boost in the 2022 midterms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.For its part, the National Republican Congressional Committee released its own series of digital ads targeting five Democrats it accuses of favoring cuts in police spending.The traveling billboard will circle the city for eight hours and highlight some recent GOP House controversies through a 20-second video on a repeated loop.One segment highlight a Gaetz tweet supporting the America First Caucus, a congressional group meant to promote "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."Another segment highlights Greene's committee stripping by Democrats, after she promoted a series of conspiracy theories.Republican House members are meeting in Florida for three days.The NRCC ads target Reps. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) and Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.).Spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement: “We are going to ensure every voter knows Democrats want to Defund the Police."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democratic senators call on Biden to expand Medicare in American Families Plan

    Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 16 Democratic senators sent President Biden a letter on Sunday calling for his American Families Plan to significantly expand Medicare. Why it matters: The plan, expected to be announced ahead of Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday, is one of several massive proposals brought by the administration to ease mass economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The White House is expected to propose funding the plan by raising tax rates for the wealthiest Americans, Axios has confirmed. What they're saying: The senators urge Biden to lower the age requirement to receive Medicare — which is available to those 65 and older or younger people with disabilities — and to cover hearing, dental and vision through Medicare plans. "We have an historic opportunity to make the most significant expansion of Medicare since it was signed into law," the senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Ben Cardin (Md.), wrote."We look forward to working with you to make this a reality and, in the process, substantially improve the lives of millions of older Americans and persons with disabilities."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hawley to Introduce $12K Parent Tax Credit Bill

    Republican Senator Josh Hawley will propose a bill that would allocate $6,000 in tax credits to single parents and $12,000 in tax credits for married parents with children under the age of 13. “Starting a family and raising children should not be a privilege only reserved for the wealthy,” Hawley said in a statement. “Millions of working people want to start a family and would like to care for their children at home, but current policies do not respect these preferences. American families should be supported, no matter how they choose to care for their kids.” Hawley’s proposal would award a tax credit to parents with earnings of $7,540 and above, amounting to 20 hours of work per week at the federal minimum wage. The earnings benchmark requirement will be the same for single and married parents. The tax credit is fully refundable and the policy also includes a “marriage bonus.” Families could claim up to $2,000 per child as a tax credit until this year. However, under the former arrangement many low-income families were not eligible to receive the full benefit because their earnings did not meet the minimum threshold to qualify. After the coronavirus relief bill passed in Congress, the tax credit was expanded to poorer families and increased to $3,600 for each child up to age six and $3,000 for older children up to age 17. The policy would deliver payments via the IRS, which has been directed to develop an online portal for recipient households to input information. The plan also allows families to forgo the monthly payments for a lump sum when they file their federal taxes. In addition to Hawley, Republican Senator Mitt Romney has also championed pro-family legislation. With the economy stagnating due to the coronavirus and American birth and marriage rates declining, Romney has proposed the Family Security Act, which includes permanent monthly payments to American households. “American families are facing greater financial strain, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and marriage and birth rates are at an all-time low,” Romney said in a statement. “On top of that, we have not comprehensively reformed our family support system in nearly three decades, and our changing economy has left millions of families behind.”

  • 'Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden': Judd on border crisis

    National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd blasts the Biden administration's border policies on 'America's Newsroom.'

  • Julio Jones on the move? Falcons may be taking offers for franchise legend

    The Falcons are reportedly getting calls about Julio Jones. Could the team part with a franchise legend?

  • QAnon hasn't gone away – it's alive and kicking in states across the country

    QAnon demonstrators protest during a rally to reopen California and against stay-at-home directives on May 1, 2020, in San Diego. Photo by Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty ImagesBy this point, almost everyone has heard of QAnon, the conspiracy spawned by an anonymous online poster of enigmatic prophecies. Starting with an initial promise in 2017 that Hillary Rodham Clinton would be imminently arrested, a broad group of interpreters divined a conspiracy that saw President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponents as a global cabal of Satanic pedophiles. Perhaps the greatest success of the conspiracy is its ability to create a shared alternate reality, a reality that can dismiss everything from a decisive election to a deadly pandemic. The QAnon universe lives on – now largely through involvement in local, not national, Republican politics. Moving on from contesting the election, the movement’s new focus is vaccines. The influence of QAnon on pandemic denialism is significant, though the spread of Q in local politics is a source of conflict in many states. Tug of war The conspiracy may have begun on an obscure web forum, but it is now influencing the Republican Party at all levels. A recent Daily Kos/Civiqs poll found that 55% of Republicans believe some element of the conspiracy is true. And in many parts of the country, QAnon supporters are winning elections. From local school boards to city councils, QAnon now has dozens of advocates at nearly every level of local government. While many of these positions hold sway far outside Washington, D.C., the breadth of this movement shows its influence is not likely to wane any time soon. A QAnon supporter is chased by counterprotesters at the state Capitol in Salem, Oregon, on March 28, 2021. John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Not all Republicans are happy with this shift. In South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan and other states, Republican politics are fraught with tensions between QAnon supporters and more traditional conservatives. For instance, in Indiana, local newspaper The Herald Bulletin published a story on March 21, 2021, headlined “Republican tug-o’-war: Factions vie for influence,” reporting that “QAnon believers … showed their support at the Indiana Statehouse in January, holding signs bearing the QAnon phrase ”#WWG1WGA" for ‘Where we go one, we go all.’" Kyle Hupfer, chair of the Indiana GOP, was quoted as saying, “I don’t think QAnon is part of the Republican Party. Leaders need to lead in a fact-based, solution-oriented manner and stick to the actual facts that are proven. Not opinions and not conspiracy theories.” State GOP politicians have promoted QAnon in Arizona through social media posts, although one later apologized for doing so, saying, “Now I think half of them are rather nuts.” In January 2021, the Twitter account of the Republican Party of Hawaii tweeted a defense of QAnon believers. The account also defended a Holocaust denier. The official who posted the tweets was later forced to resign. A similar confrontation has played out in Huntington Beach, California, where the appointed mayor pro tem – or vice mayor – inspired a vote of no confidence for supporting QAnon along with conspiracies against mask-wearing and vaccines. Part of the conversation Many QAnon proponents post-election have worked to reframe the COVID-19 vaccines not as the solution to a global pandemic but as an attempt by a cabal to control the minds of a hapless world. Opposing mask mandates, vaccines and lockdowns have been effective campaigns for QAnon as it mobilizes anti-government sentiment common among the conservative base of the Republican Party. These efforts appear to be coalescing around bans on making vaccines mandatory. Missouri’s Republican-led Senate recently voted to ban so-called vaccine passports, and Texas, Florida, Idaho and Utah have all passed similar legislation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking for similar legislation. It is unclear to what extent these bans were influenced by QAnon. But they do echo the opposition to masks and vaccines that have shaped the conspiracy. In California, a recall campaign against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has targeted his COVID-19 response. The campaign was initially organized by people affiliated with both right-wing militias and QAnon supporters. These tweets in late January, one of which expressed sympathy for QAnon believers, led to the resignation of the head of the Hawaii Republican Party. Screenshot, Hawaii Free Press Not going away Yotam Ophir, a communications scholar at the University at Buffalo, has studied QAnon. He told me that he doesn’t “see a reason to believe the conspiracy will go away anytime soon.” Part of this is that QAnon has deep historical roots in a variety of other conspiracies, including a centuries-old anti-Semitic conspiracy of a blood libel. The flexibility of the conspiracy has also proved resilient within a shifting political landscape. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Perhaps the biggest threat posed by QAnon is articulated by Lindsay Schubiner, a program director at the Western States Center in Portland, Oregon, which works to support democracy and challenge white nationalism. “Bigoted conspiracy theories like QAnon have an enormous influence on the context in which local government operates,” Schubiner told me. “Democratic governance is hard to achieve if we don’t live in a shared reality, and that’s as true on the local level as it is on the national level.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sophie Bjork-James, Vanderbilt University. Read more:Support for QAnon is hard to measure – and polls may overestimate it‘Deprogramming’ QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place Sophie Bjork-James does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • House GOP leader says Trump 'goes up and down with his anger' and sometimes targets him

    "He's mad at everybody one day. He's mad at me one day," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said of Trump pushing him to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Black Democrats, Conflicted on a Voting Rights Push, Fear It's Too Late

    JACKSON, Miss. — The right to vote is what Frank Figgers fought for in the 1960s as a student at a racially segregated high school in Jackson. It is what Medgar Evers died for when he was shot to death outside his home in the city in 1963, after his work with the state NAACP. Figgers, 71, remembers learning about the assassination of Evers the day it occurred. He remembers the rage it inspired. “When people say we’re fighting the same stuff, we really are,” he said, sitting in a local Masonic Lodge where Evers once held an office. “We were fighting in 1865 and 1965. We were fighting it in 2015 and we’re fighting it in 2021.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now, as Republican state lawmakers across the country push new restrictions on voting, Democrats are hitting back. In Congress, the party is pushing a colossal elections system overhaul that would take redistricting out of the hands of politicians, introduce automatic voter registration and restore voting rights for the formerly incarcerated. For some Black Democrats in the South, the fact that this fight is happening at all — in 2021 — is a profound failure of the Democratic Party’s politics and policies. In interviews, more than 20 Southern Democrats and civil rights activists described a party that has been slow to combat Republican gerrymandering and voting limits, overconfident about the speed of progress, and too willing to accept that voter suppression was a thing of the Jim Crow past. But Black leaders are also facing some unexpected resistance from lawmakers who fear that the sweeping bill in Congress, known as the For the People Act, would endanger their own seats in predominantly Black districts. Republicans have often used the redistricting method to pack Black Democrats into one House district. The practice has diluted Democrats’ influence regionally, but it also ensures that each Southern state has at least one predominantly Black district, offering a guarantee of Black representation amid a sea of mostly white and conservative House districts. Some Black Democratic lawmakers in the South have so far remained relatively muted about these concerns of self-preservation, worried that it places their own interests above the party’s agenda or activists’ priorities. Still, the doubts flared up last month when Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., whose district includes Jackson and who serves as Figgers’ congressman, surprisingly voted “no” on the House’s federal elections bill. Recently, other Congressional Black Caucus members have urged Democratic leadership to focus more narrowly on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — which aims to restore key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, including the requirement that some states get federal approval before changing election laws — rather than pushing for the sweeping provisions of the For the People Act, officially known as H.R. 1. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under former President Barack Obama, said in a recent interview that Democrats were only now seeking to unify on a strategy, years after Republicans made theirs clear. “When it came to redistricting, the Democratic response has not been nearly as polished, not nearly as concentrated, was not technologically backed in the way that the Republicans were,” he said. Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who was a key ally to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she built support for the legislation, agreed with the sentiment but placed blame on the Obama administration. “Democrats absolutely have been late to seeing the urgency of voting rights,” Jones said. “Have they not been late, we would have done something about it during the Obama administration. We needed H.R. 1 then.” The For the People Act is set to be one of this summer’s defining clashes in the Senate. The White House will face pressure from its moderate and progressive flanks, and the act will test Senate Democrats’ commitment to the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold that has often stymied legislation in the past. It remains unclear how far Democrats are willing to go to push through the bill, even after former President Donald Trump waged an open war on the results of the last election and as Republicans propose new voter restrictions in more than 40 states. Key Democratic senators like Joe Manchin, the West Virginia moderate, have expressed skepticism about some parts of the voting bill. The House also has not yet fully passed its companion legislation, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, or H.R. 4. To Jackson’s tight-knit voting rights community, members of which view themselves as torchbearers in the mold of Figgers and Evers, it is all evidence of a lingering absence of urgency. “If the people who were most impacted by this were white people, Democrats would’ve done something about this a long time ago,” said Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People’s Advocacy Institute in Jackson. Her brother is the mayor of Jackson and her late father also held that role. “They thought, ‘Oh, that’s just the South,’ and not that what we’ve experienced here was coming to the rest of the country.” Holder, who now runs a group that focuses on redistricting and ballot access, said he would encourage senators to eliminate the filibuster to pass the For the People Act, if necessary. His group and its partners plan to spend $30 million to pitch the legislation to voters in states with key senators, including Arizona, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. “The stakes are the condition of our democracy,” Holder said. “This is more than a partisan ‘who wins and who loses?’ game. If we are not successful in H.R. 1 or H.R. 4, I am really worried our democracy will be fundamentally and irreparably harmed.” He added, “We will still have elections every two years or every four years, but they could almost be rendered close to meaningless.” Holder has also found himself acting as something of a voting rights ambassador among Democrats: Last month, on a virtual call with the Congressional Black Caucus, he was brought in because several of the caucus’s older members had deep reservations about the For the People Act, according to those familiar with the call’s planning, a rare rift between Democratic leadership and the group often called “the conscience of the Congress.” In fact, Thompson was the only Democrat to vote against the bill in the House, reversing his stance as a previous co-sponsor. In the weeks since, Thompson has declined several requests from The New York Times to explain his vote, or to respond to constituents who say it was at odds with Southern Democrats’ rich history of defending Black voting rights. In a short statement given to Fox News last month, Thompson said through his office, “My constituents opposed the redistricting portion of the bill as well as the section on public finances.” However, in interviews, members of every major civil rights group in Jackson expressed surprise at his vote, even if they remained deferential to his judgment. “Of course we noticed that,” said Arekia Bennett, executive director of the youth-led group Mississippi Votes. “But we’re not certain on his actual reasons.” Nsombi Lambright-Haynes, who leads one of the region’s top voting rights groups, One Voice, said Thompson’s civil rights record had earned him the benefit of the doubt. “We’re wary of talking about it because we just assume we don’t know the full story,” she said. People familiar with Thompson’s thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations said the congressman’s vote reflected the larger fear among some Black elected officials that independent redistricting committees would dilute the makeup of predominantly Black districts like his own. Advocates like Holder say the concerns about keeping Black districts intact are addressed in the bill. Jones, who is part of a wave of new congressional lawmakers who have shaken up the Black caucus, said that any worries about how redistricting affects Black districts were not ideological but generational. “Congress is a place where members are used to and very comfortable with the status quo, so long as it benefits them electorally,” he said. “If we don’t have a Democratic majority in the Congress, it wouldn’t matter that the Congressional Black Caucus increased its membership to 70.” In Jackson, meanwhile, the For the People Act could be the difference in restoring voting rights for those disenfranchised because of a previous felony conviction. Groups like One Voice and Mississippi Votes said they were focusing their attention on state voting restrictions, which have proliferated since the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision to remove the Voting Rights Act requirement that several states, mostly in the South, earn federal approval before changing election laws. “In 2016, when the election results came around, the rest of the country woke up in Mississippi and we woke up to a regular day,” Bennett said. “And so for us, the fight — whether these bills pass or not — the fights continue. Because we’re in a different war.” Republicans remain committed to a strategy of enacting voting restrictions through state legislatures. They also have a 10-year head start, given their string of down-ballot successes that continued in 2020. In Obama’s administration, Democrats “focused our resources on the presidency, Senate, the House,” Holder said. “We think of ourselves as a national federal party, without necessarily understanding that there’s a direct connection between federal power and the makeup of the state legislatures and governors at the state level.” He added, “Secretaries of state, Supreme Court races in the states — you know, there was just not a focus there.” Lambright-Haynes paused when told what Holder had said. “It’s just really, really sad,” she said. “We’re not able to not see those things here.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • In Michigan, more and more young people are being hospitalized with COVID-19, and teens are testing positive at the highest rate of any age group

    More younger people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan, and teens are testing positive for the virus at the highest rate of any age.

  • AOC praises Biden administration, says it has surpassed progressives' expectations

    In a virtual town hall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said progressives 'expected a lot more conservative administration.'

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mockingly impersonates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while recounting her debate challenge

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains very determined to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). On Saturday, while speaking at the America First Rally at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Florida, Greene recounted an apparent conversation the congresswomen had when Greene approached Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber about going head-to-head on national television over the contents of the Green New Deal, which Greene believes will destroy the U.S. economy. While telling her version of the story, Greene mockingly impersonated Ocasio-Cortez, who she claims has "no clue" what she's talking about because she hasn't owned a business. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the narrative, but Greene's critics did not, comparing it to something a middle schooler would tell, rather than a sitting congresswoman. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a member of Congress, but she acts as if it is middle school. pic.twitter.com/u40jmN4k5W — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 24, 2021 The Bulwark's Jim Swift thinks Greene has just had too much time on her hands of late. "When you don't have any committee assignments, this is how you spend your taxpayer funded time," he tweeted Saturday, referring to the fact that Greene was removed from her two assignments because of comments she made spreading violent and hateful conspiracy theories before she was elected. In case you're wondering, Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the proposed debate publicly, let alone confirmed Greene's version of events. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?The death of cities was greatly exaggerated

  • Harris on immigration policy: Have to give migrants 'hope' that 'help is on the way' if they stay in home countries

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday addressed how she's approaching immigration policy, an area President Biden has charged her with overseeing. Immigration has been a major issue early in the Biden administration, thanks in large part to an influx of migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border, and so far polls suggest Americans aren't thrilled with how Biden has handled the situation. But Harris attempted to provide some clarity on the White House's efforts in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that aired during the latest edition of State of the Union. Harris explained that her perspective is that people make their way to the United States either because they're fleeing certain dangers or because they're unable to "satisfy the basic necessities of life," such as providing their family with enough food and shelter, in their home countries. "Most people don't want to leave home," she said. Therefore, her primary focus is to "give people some sense of hope that if they stay help is on way." Harris noted she recently convened several other key leaders in the Biden administration to draw up a multifaceted plan that includes the Commerce Department overseeing a trade mission in the Northern Triangle, the Department of Agriculture increasing resources to aid farmers in the region, and USAID boosting its disaster response efforts in the wake of devastating hurricanes. "This is the kind of work that has to happen," Harris said, adding that she is also preparing to travel to Central America to meet with government leaders in the near future, though it sounds as if the details of the proposed trip are still in the works. Vice President Kamala Harris on addressing the root causes of migration: "We have to give people some sense of hope that if they stay that help is on the way." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/dcOKYcUCX0 pic.twitter.com/pb2PPMxQLt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?The death of cities was greatly exaggerated

  • Suspect Arrested in Brutal Stabbing and Robbery of Asian Man in SF

    A man has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood earlier this month. Clarence Sims, 28, is accused of robbing and stabbing Chiling Lee, 53, on Exeter Street at around 10:30 p.m. on April 10. Lee was on his way home from his postal service job when Sims allegedly attacked him from behind and demanded his money.

  • Frances McDormand howls like a wolf during her Oscar acceptance speech

    “We give this one to our Wolf. Owwwwwwwww.” No, it’s not an outtake from the Twilight saga; while collecting an Academy Award for Best Picture for Nomadland at last night Oscar’s, Frances McDormand stood before the microphone and howled. The 63-year-old American actress, who stars in and produced Chloé Zhao’s meditative road movie, which took home four awards last night (two of them for McDormand), was paying tribute to Michael Wolf Snyder, a production sound mixer on the film, who took his own life earlier this year at the age of 35. McDormand began her first speech of the night by exhorting film-lovers to return to cinemas soon. “Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible, and one day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space and watch every film that’s represented here tonight.” Later, while collecting her Best Actress prize, she quipped “we should add a karaoke bar in here” before quoting Macbeth: “I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work and I like work.” In Nomadland, her character Fern’s desire for work is a running theme.

  • It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

    His comments come after several people were fatally shot by police in April.

  • The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

    The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.

  • Nearly half of surveyed Republicans say Chauvin verdict was wrong outcome

    A whopping 46 percent of Republicans polled after Derek Chauvin was found guilty have a problem with the jury’s verdict. A CBS News/YouGov poll of more than 2,500 Americans noted the stark partisan differences of opinion related to last week’s verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. According to the poll, 90% of Democrats believe that Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts — for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — was the “right” verdict.