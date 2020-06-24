Collinson Sets New Airport Lounge Standards in Health and Digital to Spearhead the Safe, Contactless Journey

Helping to boost traveller confidence and drive a safe and effective recovery for the travel sector post-COVID-19, Collinson introduces a trio of airport lounge initiatives

Collinson's new set of global health and safety standards for airport lounges in the Priority Pass network will further protect travellers against the continued threat of the coronavirus

Collinson launches new digital innovation to enable order-to-table F&B service and touch-free airport lounge entrance

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to getting the world safely travelling again, Collinson, a global leader in travel experience and loyalty, and owner and operator of Priority Pass (the leading airport experiences programme), today announces a trio of new initiatives to boost health and safety for airport lounge staff and guests and pioneer the new era of contactless journey for the airport. The initiatives include a new set of global health and safety standards for airport lounges within the Priority Pass network, a new digital solution to enable more socially-distant and touch-free food and beverage ordering in the lounge, and a further digital enhancement to enable a more contact-free entrance.

As a privately-owned, US$1 Billion company, Collinson has more than 30 years' experience delivering customer benefits and loyalty to some of the world's leading brands within the financial services and travel sectors. Collinson's investment in this trio of new initiatives is part of a global vision to help protect the safety and welfare of their clients' customers, while ensuring airport lounges continue to provide a unique and personal experience - helping those who love to travel welcome the return of air travel with confidence.

Andy Besant, Director of Travel Experiences at Collinson, said, "COVID-19 has radically altered what travellers need and expect from the airport journey. As a global leader in airport lounges and the travel journey, and operator of the market-leading airport experiences programme Priority Pass as well as our own airport lounges under The Club and Club Aspire brands, we at Collinson are dedicated to developing new initiatives that ensure travellers feel safe and comfortable at the airport. We are now putting our unique passion and experience in travel towards developing robust solutions for airport wellbeing, which we believe is the best way to help drive a safe and effective recovery for the travel sector."

Collinson's global airport lounge standards

As the world recovers from COVID-19, health and safety at the airport will be key to rebuilding traveller confidence and championing the travel sector recovery. In service to this, Collinson is now launching a set of global health and safety standards for airport lounges. The standards comprise a number of recommended steps, including: