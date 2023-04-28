Collinsville 16-year-old faces murder charges in shooting death of another teenager

A 16-year-old from Collinsville has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of another teenager in Collinsville on Monday.

Isaiah T. Jenkins was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Vaeden Hawkes, according to Madison County court records.

Jenkins also was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, which was a Glock 43 9mm handgun, according to the charging documents filed by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

Jenkins’ bail was set at $5 million.

Hawkes was shot on Monday night in the 200 block of Seminary Street less than a block from the Collinsville Police Department headquarters.

“This doesn’t feel real,” Hawkes’ mother, Jessica Hawkes, said in a social media message to the Belleville News-Democrat Thursday night.

“Please share, I want justice to be served,” Jessica Hawkes wrote on Facebook about the killing of her son.

“My son was murdered last night. He was shot dead,” she wrote early Tuesday.

Jessica Hawkes called for the public to contact her or the police if anyone has information to share about the shooting.

Collinsville Police said one person was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release on Monday night.

Three people were arrested after a brief foot chase and a fourth is believed to still be at large, police said at the time.

Police hope residents of the vicinity can provide security camera footage of the incident or persons who ran from the scene, the release stated.

The Collinsville Police Department asks that anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Eric Owen at 618-344-2131, extension 5136.