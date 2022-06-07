Collinsville doctor pleads guilty in drug case, still faces charge of child sex abuse

A Collinsville osteopathic physician has admitted to illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug and sharing in the profits, a federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Matthew Steven Miller, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Louis on Tuesday to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement concerning a health care matter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said.

Miller still faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of aggravated battery of a child filed in 2019 in Madison County, where he has a court of date of Aug. 15, according to court records.

In this case, Miller is accused of giving cocaine to a 2-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7 in the drug case in St. Louis.

“Miller admitted illegally writing prescriptions for the anti-anxiety drug Xanax for six people between 2016 and 2018. He did not have a doctor-patient relationship with them, had not examined them, had not determined that they needed the drug and did not document the prescriptions,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“On some occasions, they sold the drugs and split the money with Miller,” the release stated.

Prosecutors drop 11 other counts as part of the plea agreement Miller signed last month, according to court records.

Miller was represented in this case by attorney Cira Duffe, who could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White heard Miller’s guilty plea and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dorothy McMurtry is prosecuting the case.