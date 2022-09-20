Collinsville man faces murder-for-hire charges in Montgomery County

A Collinsville man accused of killing a woman in Farmersville last November is now facing charges of soliciting someone to kill a person who survived the initial incident and also a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Robert "Bobby" Tarr, 49, of Collinsville was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire in the incident.

Tarr is accused of hiring someone to kill a surviving person from an incident in November 2021 during which Leslie J. Reeves, 45, of Troy was shot to death and Christopher Smith, 48, of Farmersville seriously wounded. Reeves was the owner of a party center in Troy in addition to being an advocate for domestic abuse victims and a women's self-defense teacher. At one point, she had a romantic relationship with Tarr.

The sheriff's department in a release said Tarr planned to kill a sheriff's deputy investigating the November incident.

Tarr is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges. A status hearing on those charges is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 5. His bond is set at $2 million.

