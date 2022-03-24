Collinsville man pleads guilty in strangulation death of 11-year-old girl

A DeKalb County man pleaded guilty Thursday to a capital murder charge in the death of 11-year-old Amberly Alexis Barnett and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

IN REMEMBRANCE: Amberly Alexis Barnett

Barnett was reported missing on March 1, 2019, and her body was found the next day on a wooded hillside behind the home of Christopher Wayne Madison of Collinsville, the man who pleaded guilty in her death.

Amberly Alexis Barnett

Barnett, who was a sixth-grader at Sand Rock School at the time of her death, was alone at the home of her aunt in Collinsville near the Mount Vernon Community when she was reported missing.

From the archives: Man charged in 11-year-old's death

Madison lived next door to her aunt's home, and according to court documents, when she was reported missing he told authorities he saw a dark-colored vehicle pull into the driveway of her aunt's house then leave. Neighbors across the street said the saw no such vehicle.

Early the morning after she was reported missing a dog was brought in to search. While that search was underway, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden saw a trail directly behind Madison's residence. He began walking the trail, according to court documents, and the girl's body was found about 450 feet from Madison's residence.

There was a blue rope around the girl's neck; after a search warrant was obtained investigators found a blue rope inside Madison's home, as well as blood and blood-stained clothing.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: DeKalb County man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of 11-year-old girl