Collinsville police identify murder victim, ask public’s help locating suspect

Collinsville Police have identified both the victim and suspect in an apparent murder on Thursday.

Robin M. Mendez, 67, was found dead in her home in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement issued by police on Friday, an autopsy indicates her death was a homicide.

Early on in the investigation, police identified Robert Lee Brittin, 34, as a suspect. Witnesses told investigators that Brittin is in possession of Mendez’s Maroon 2005 Chevy Impala, the release stated.

Police have been searching for both Brittin and the car ever since.

According to the Illinois State Police Child Sex Offender registry, Brittin was convicted in 2014 of indecent solicitation of a child under the age of 14. According to the registry, Brittin’s resides is at Mendez’s address.

It also describes him as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 198 pounds with brown hair and facial hair.

It’s not clear when the alleged crime actually occurred, what the motive was or how Mendez was killed. Police were dispatched to the house at 115 Rainbow Drive at about 3:48 p.m. on what initially was believed to be a medical emergency. It’s when officers arrived that they discovered Mendez had sustained “serious traumatic injuries.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

According to Collinsville Police, investigators are confident that Brittin and Mendez were associates and that the alleged murder was not a random act of violence.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Brittin and Mendez’s vehicle. It is believed Brittin frequents the North St. Louis and Washington Park area. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call 618-344-2131.