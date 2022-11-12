Collinsville police investigate sexual assault following abduction from parking lot

Collinsville police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a sexual assault following an abduction from a parking lot in the Collinsville Crossing retail complex on Friday morning.

A woman reported that a man with a knife approached her car in the Starbucks parking lot and forced her to drive to Troy, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the Collinsville Police Department.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black high top tennis shoes.

After the assault, police say the suspect drove the victim back to the Collinsville Crossing complex, parked her car in the Wendy’s parking lot and fled on foot toward Golden Corral and Walgreens at around 7:51 a.m. Friday.

Anyone who was in the area on Friday morning and believes they saw the suspect is asked to call the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.

Police said in a news release Friday night they believed the abduction and sexual assault were random acts of violence.

“Investigators will continue to pursue additional leads and we encourage the public to remain vigilant of their surroundings,” the department stated.