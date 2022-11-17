Collinsville police release sketch, security photo of sexual assault suspect

Investigators with the Collinsville Police Department have release photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to to an abduction and sexual assault that occurred on Nov. 11.

A sketch matching a description of the suspect also has been released.

A female who police found at the Collinsville Crossing Complex the day of the assault told police she had been abducted at knifepoint.

Officers were told by the victim that at 7:05 a.m., a white male in his mid 30’s, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweat pants and black high top tennis shoes approached her vehicle while she was waiting for an online order at Starbucks, according to a release from the police department.

The vehicle of interest is a black Chevy Cruse.

The woman also said the suspect had a large knife and forced her to drive to the Troy area where he sexually assaulted her.

Afterwards, the suspect drove the victim back to the Collinsville Crossing Complex area, parked the car in the Wendy’s parking lot and fled on foot toward Golden Corral and Walgreen’s at approximately 7:51 a.m.

Shortly thereafter the victim called police, the release said..

“Other than obvious trauma caused by a crime of this nature, no further injuries were reported,” police said.

The press release said police believe this crime to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Collinsville Detective Sgt. Brad Akers at 618-344-2131 (ext. 5143) or Detective Sam Luna at 618 344-2131 (ext 5293).

