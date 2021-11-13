Collinsville police take suspect connected to murder victim into custody

Collinsville police located a suspect Friday night connected to an apparent murder, according to Major Brett Boerm.

Police found both the suspect and a Maroon 2005 Chevy Impala belonging to the victim in St. Louis. The suspect and the vehicle were in police custody Saturday morning.

Robin M. Mendez, 67, was found dead in her home in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement issued by police on Friday, an autopsy indicates her death was a homicide. Early on in the investigation, police identified someone they believe is a suspect.

Witnesses told investigators the person was in possession of Mendez’s Maroon 2005 Chevy Impala, a release stated. According to the Illinois State Police Child Sex Offender registry, the person police were seeking was convicted in 2014 of indecent solicitation of a child under the age of 14. According to the registry, he resided at Mendez’s address.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 198 pounds with brown hair and facial hair. It’s not clear when the crime actually occurred, what the motive was or how Mendez was killed.

Police were sent to the house at 115 Rainbow Drive about 3:48 p.m. Thursday on what initially was believed to be a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they discovered Mendez had sustained “serious traumatic injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

According to Collinsville police, investigators were confident the suspect and Mendez knew each other and that the alleged murder was not a random act of violence.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday.