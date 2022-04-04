Collinsville suspect in double homicide dies after being shot in Christian County

Police lights

A man suspected of fatally shooting two sisters Saturday in Collinsville then leading police on a chase that ended in Christian County where he was shot, died in Springfield Sunday morning.

The suspect, Adam Cobb, 32, lived with one of the women, Jamie Joiner, 30, in a rural Collinsville home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road.

Joiner's sister, Jessica Joiner, 34, had traveled from California Friday to help her move out of the residence after the couple had ended the relationship.

Jamie Joiner had moved to Collinsville from Missouri to live with Cobb, said Maj. Jeff Connor, chief deputy of the Madison County sheriff's department Sunday evening.

Cobb died at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Connor said.

After his vehicle became disabled on U.S. 51 just north of Pana, Cobb left the vehicle and pointed a gun at an Illinois State Police trooper, who then fired, striking Cobb, police said.

Christian County sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said Cobb was airlifted to Springfield with life-threatening injuries.

Cobb's vehicle was first located in Hillsboro by Montgomery County sheriff's deputies after a statewide bulletin went out Saturday afternoon, Kettelkamp said.

The incident began when a 911 call came in at 10:26 a.m. Saturday. Collinsville police found the two women outside of the home.

Both women, Connor said, were shot in the head or neck regions. A family dog was also found shot and deceased at the scene, he said.

A gun, suspected used in the shootings, was found in Cobb's vehicle, Connor said.

He described the incident as "a domestic situation that ended in a tragedy." There were no known witnesses to the shootings.

Cobb fled the home and was later pursued by police before the chase ended near Pana later Saturday. The sheriff's department did not address the pursuit during the Sunday news conference.

According to ISP, the trooper involved in the shooting was a 26-year veteran of the agency.

Kettelkamp, the Christian County sheriff, said two of his deputies were at the scene when Cobb was shot.

ISP spokesman Trooper Jayme Bufford said Monday, the investigation into the shooting of Cobb remains "active and ongoing. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time."

