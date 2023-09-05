Collision Between Vintage Chevy and SUV in Morgan Hill Sparks Concern, Injuries Possible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The details are currently a little murky...

A serene Wednesday afternoon was disrupted when a vintage car and an SUV collided at the intersection of East Dunne Avenue and Murphy Avenue in Morgan Hill, according to authorities from Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit. The incident has left the community on edge as details emerge.

Patients were hastily transported from the site of the crash, while firefighters acted swiftly to make all available resources accessible. East Dunne Avenue has since been temporarily closed off between Murphy Avenue and Condit Road, causing moderate traffic delays in the area.

Cal Fire took to social media to post photos of the incident, which revealed at least two vehicles involved. Particularly eye-catching in the snapshot was what appears to be a lovingly restored vintage station wagon, its classic lines marred by the unfortunate collision.

The state of injuries remains unclear at this time, with authorities refraining from releasing specific details. The ambiguity has led to a wave of concern from both vintage car enthusiasts and the general public alike.

As the investigation unfolds, the community eagerly awaits updates, particularly on the condition of those involved in the crash. Cal Fire and local police are expected to release more details as they become available.

