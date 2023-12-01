Collision with bus leaves one dead in Lee County

One person is dead following a Thursday afternoon collision involving a bus on U.S. Route 401 near Zena Lane in Lee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord hit a 2018 Thomas bus at 4:10 p.m.

Both the Honda Accord and Thomas bus were traveling north on U.S. Route 401 when the Honda collided with the bus. The driver of the Honda Accord died at the scene, and the bus driver was unharmed.

The highway patrol is still investigating the collision. Highway patrol did not release the identities of the drivers.

This article will be updated when new information is available.