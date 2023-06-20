‘This collision could’ve had a different outcome very quickly’: Kids hurt in crash with DUI suspect

Pasco Police arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a crash that hurt a woman and several young children.

The crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of 20th Avenue and Henry Street.

Officers found a woman and several injured children under the age of 10 in one of the cars.

Witnesses and neighbors helped the victims until medics arrived.

The driver of the second car — a man — was arrested on suspicion of DUI, four counts of reckless endangerment, and numerous traffic infractions, according to police.

The woman and children were taken to the hospital by medics. Police said they only had minor injuries.

“We urge you not to drink and drive as this collision could’ve had a different outcome very quickly. Always remember to have the appropriate child seat restraints. Protect the safety of children,” Pasco Police said in a Facebook post.