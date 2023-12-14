Collision at Indiana 159 and Woodsmall in Vigo County claims two lives

Dec. 13—Two people were killed in a crash at Indiana 159 and Woodsmall Drive on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

About 12:30 p.m., sheriff 's deputies were dispatched to the intersection after receiving a report of an accident with entrapment.

Deputies determined that a truck crossed Indiana 159 on Woodsmall Drive and crashed into an SUV that was northbound on Indiana 159.

Both occupants of the SUV were declared dead on scene by emergency responders.

The two occupants of the truck were both taken to a local hospital.

The area was closed to traffic while Vigo County deputies investigated.

Identities have yet to be released.