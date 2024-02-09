Collision injures 1 near Mattawa

Feb. 8—OTHELLO — A collision near Mattawa sent one driver to the hospital Thursday, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

At about 2:48 a.m., Justin K. Jepson, 48, of Mesa, was driving west on SR 24 about 18 miles east of Mattawa in a 2008 Toyota Prius when he crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Peterbilt semi driven by Patrick J. Childs, 48, of Ellensburg, according to the WSP. Jepson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Childs, who was wearing a seat belt, was unhurt.

Both vehicles were totaled, according to the statement. It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol was a factor.