Maricopa County sheriff's lieutenant fatally struck while controlling traffic in Scottsdale

A Maricopa County sheriff's lieutenant was struck and killed by a vehicle while working off duty to control traffic Wednesday morning near 87th Street and McDowell Road in Scottsdale, according to sheriff's officials.

Lt. Chad Brackman had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to a statement from Sgt. Monica Bretado, a department spokesperson.

Brackman was a 22-year veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Scottsdale police officers responded to the area for a collision involving a pedestrian, police officials tweeted about 10:15 a.m.

The roadway will remain closed for a few hours while officers investigate, according to an email from Officer Aaron Bolin, a department spokesperson. McDowell Road will be shut down, in east and west directions, from Granite Reef to Pima roads.

Police suggested using McKellips and Thomas roads as alternates.

Police said the investigation is still in the initial stages and did not release any details about how the collision happened.

Reach breaking news editor Mike Cruz at michael.cruz@azcentral.com or on Twitter at @mikecnews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County Sheriff Office Lt. Chad Brackman killed in Scottsdale