Collision leaves one dead, delayed traffic on I-35

All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 after US 183 near Rutherford Lane are closed after a crash left one person dead on Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS, responded to an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck collision at 5:49 a.m. An adult was declared dead on the scene.

Drivers should expect roads to be closed during the investigation.

No further information is available at the time.

Vehicle Rescue Alarm - pickup vs 18 wheeler. AFD crews remain onscene for extrication of deceased victim that is pinned in the vehicle. https://t.co/fjgRtO0WdH — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 9, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Collision leaves one dead on I-35