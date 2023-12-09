Collision leaves one dead, delayed traffic on I-35
All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 after US 183 near Rutherford Lane are closed after a crash left one person dead on Saturday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS, responded to an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck collision at 5:49 a.m. An adult was declared dead on the scene.
Drivers should expect roads to be closed during the investigation.
No further information is available at the time.
Vehicle Rescue Alarm - pickup vs 18 wheeler. AFD crews remain onscene for extrication of deceased victim that is pinned in the vehicle. https://t.co/fjgRtO0WdH
— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 9, 2023
