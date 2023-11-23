Collision with pickup kills one during Thanksgiving Day group motorcycle ride

MARTIN COUNTY — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup by the St. Lucie Mobile Village near Indiantown on Thanksgiving Day, a fire rescue official said.

Another motorcyclist was also injured in the collision and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, said District Chief Joshua Shell of Martin County Fire Rescue.

“The nature of the call itself was obviously a sad one,” Shell said. “Especially on Thanksgiving.”

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup Nov. 23, 2023, on Southwest Kanner Highway near Indiantown, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at Southwest Kanner Highway around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Shell said.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was traveling west in the eastbound lane to pass other motorcycles, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. FHP investigators said the pickup driver was traveling east in the eastbound lane and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike, the report said.

The motorcyclists were part of a Thanksgiving Day group motorcycle ride of about 50 people, Shell said.

Investigators said multiple motorcyclists were involved in the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Only one was transported to a hospital, but others were treated at the scene.

The law enforcement agencies responding to the scene have not released details on the identity of the deceased or the driver of the pickup.

Sheriff’s officials said FHP is leading the investigation.

