CollPlant Biotechnologies' (NASDAQ:CLGN) investors will be pleased with their strong 245% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) share price has soared 245% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's even up 3.5% in the last week.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

CollPlant Biotechnologies became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that CollPlant Biotechnologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at CollPlant Biotechnologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CollPlant Biotechnologies shareholders have gained 95% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 51%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CollPlant Biotechnologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with CollPlant Biotechnologies (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

