Colma police searching for 6 suspects in retail theft

COLMA, Calif. - The Colma Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying these six suspects in a felony retail theft case.

Authorities say they stole more than $63,000 in merchandise from a store in the shopping center between El Camino Real and Junipero Serra Boulevard.

They fled the scene in a white Lexus and a silver Infiniti. This was around 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 4. If you recognize any of these people, you're asked to contact Colma police.