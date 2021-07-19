Colombia announces police reforms aimed at stemming abuses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MANUEL RUEDA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday announced reforms to the nation’s police forces that are meant to improve accountability and decrease human rights abuses, following weeks of protests in which officers were accused of killing at least two dozen demonstrators.

Speaking in a courtyard, flanked by police officers, Duque said that the government will create a human rights directorate that will report to the nation’s police chief, and will be led by a retired colonel.

The new department will gather complaints from citizens and produce two reports each year on human rights issues, Duque said.

In addition, officers and junior officers will be obliged to take a new course on human rights, and the police will toughen sanctions against those who commit abuses. The nation’s mobile riot squad -- which was implicated in many of the violent actions against protesters during May’s demonstrations -- will also have to undergo a new course on human rights.

The reforms come as human rights groups criticize Colombia’s police for using excessive force during large protests that began on April 28 and lasted until mid June.

According to Human Rights Watch, credible evidence exists linking police officers to the deaths of 25 demonstrators who were shot with firearms or killed with crowd control devices like tear gas canisters. In a report issued in June, the organization also pointed out that at least one protester was beaten to death by police, and recommended that the government place the police under the Interior Ministry to increase civilian oversight.

Currently, Colombia’s police is overseen by the Defense Ministry and officers who commit crimes on duty are often judged in military tribunals. The reforms announced by Duque are not as far reaching as those proposed by Human Rights Watch and other international organizations like the Inter American Commission for Human Rights. But the president said they are part of a “wholesome effort” to improve policing.

The government also announced that at least 11,000 officers who work on neighborhood patrols will have to wear body cams.

The nation’s police forces will also trade traditional green uniforms for navy blue uniforms that are aimed to emphasize their role as a civilian force. The new uniforms display each officer’s license number and a QR code that can also be used by citizens to identify officers.

During Colombia’s armed conflict, police were often deployed to fight drug traffickers and rebel groups and sometimes participated in joint operations with the army. Experts believe that this kind of training has led them to be more violent towards protesters, who have sometimes attacked police with stones and homemade bombs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In politics, change is hard. In KCK, it’s almost impossible. Meet Mayor David Alvey

    In Wyandotte County, the status quo is always king. | Opinion from Dave Helling

  • Patients arrive at Houston-area hospitals after chemical spill

    HAZMAT officials arrived to the scene to monitor the air, according to a fire marshal. The chemical remains unknown at this time.

  • UK hits highest rate of daily COVID cases in world as restrictions lift on England's ‘Freedom Day’

    Critics continue to express concerns that England is coming out of lockdown too soon.

  • 'Most Wanted' suspect caught after asking about reward money for her arrest on police Facebook post

    A woman who was on the run for allegedly being an accessory to a murder in March has been arrested after commenting on the police department’s Facebook post asking about her reward money. The strange ordeal began last Wednesday when the Tulsa Police Department in Oklahoma posted a couple of images of Lorraine Graves on Facebook as part of their “Weekly Most Wanted” campaign. “The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about the whereabouts of Lorraine Graves,” the post read.

  • Biden tackles inflation concerns head-on with two-pronged infrastructure push

    President Joe Biden used his Monday remarks to counter concerns from Republicans and some economists that his spending proposals are leading the country into a prolonged inflationary period.

  • Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated

    The Republican is quarantining at home after experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms,” according to a press release from his office.

  • Cuba, gripped by unrest, battles highest COVID caseload in the Americas

    Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, now has the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America. The Caribbean nation of 11 million people reported nearly 4,000 confirmed cases per million residents over the last week, nine times more than the world average and more than any other country in the Americas for its size. The outbreak, fueled by the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant first identified in India, has pushed hospitals at the virus epicenter in the province of Matanzas to the brink.

  • Navy sea graves to be protected from looters by underwater drones, says First Sea Lord

    Royal Navy sea graves are to be protected from looters by underwater drones, the First Sea Lord has said, as US forensics teams work to identify British remains of past conflicts. Wrecks from Second World War battles in the Pacific have been raided in recent years by unethical scrap metal bounty hunters. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy, said there were “no easy answers” over the “very sensitive issue” of grave robbers disturbing Britain’s maritime war dead. Speaking to the T

  • Minnesota court sends PolyMet air permit case back to agency

    The proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota encountered a setback Monday when the state Court of Appeals ordered regulators to revisit a critical air emissions permit given to the project. The court ruled that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency hadn't sufficiently justified granting the permit after opponents raised allegations that PolyMet was planning a much larger mine. Environmental groups and a Native American tribe pointed to a report that PolyMet filed with Canadian regulators that suggested PolyMet was considering expanding the mine to four times the size that the air permit would allow.

  • Randy Gregory felt he “got robbed of a year” by defensive staff’s favoritism of Aldon Smith

    Randy Gregory has not played much since the Cowboys made him a second-round choice in 2015, missing 52 games while suspended. But the pass rusher should have played more than he did last season. He saw action on only 271 defensive snaps in 10 games after returning from a fourth career suspension. Only twice in [more]

  • Israel's defense minister, Palestinian president, discuss 'trust-building'

    Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday and that the two agreed there was a need to make trust-building steps. It was the first high-level contact made public by the new Israeli government, which was sworn in last month, unseating the country's longest-serving leader, Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz said he shared with Abbas good wishes for Eid al-Adha holiday on Tuesday, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

  • Moroccan court sentences dissident reporter on sexual assault, spying charges

    CASABLANCA (Reuters) -A Moroccan court on Monday jailed dissident reporter Omar Radi for six years on sexual assault and espionage charges, which he denied, in a case that has alarmed rights groups. Radi, who has been in pretrial detention for almost a year, said he had consensual sex with his accuser Hafsa Boutahar and rejected all espionage accusations. Radi's lawyer, Ali Amar, said the charges lacked evidence and that the verdict will be appealed.

  • Three arrested after allegedly abusing boy and shaving 'gay' into his hair: Police

    Three people accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy and reportedly shaving the word "gay" into his hair during an incident posted on Instagram have been arrested by police in Georgia.

  • Guantánamo Bay inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

    The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time,&nbsp;a policy shift&nbsp;from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge.

  • Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months in prison for felony

    A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end "occupation" in Afghanistan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil", and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and reimpose Islamic rule.

  • Trump reportedly has a lot of executive time on his hands

    Trump reportedly has a lot of executive time on his hands

  • 'Fox & Friends' Co-Host Says Vaccine Opponents Have Right To Choose Death

    After Steve Doocy pointed out that 99% of COVID-19 deaths are of unvaccinated people, Brian Kilmeade said, "That's their choice!"

  • Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

    President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, according to an investigation from the Office of Inspector General, but President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute. The watchdog agency's probe showed that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018, according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

  • After three California venues refused to host Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' event, the duo held a 'protest' instead

    In a statement to Insider, Greene blamed the cancellations on the left, saying they were "forcing" business owners to cancel the events.