Colombia Completely Halted Eradication of Coca Crops Last Month

1
Oscar Medina
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia last month entirely halted the eradication of coca, the raw material for cocaine, as the government of President Gustavo Petro calls for a new approach in the war on drugs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The nation had already stopped aerial spraying with herbicides in 2015 over fears that they cause cancer, but had continued to send in teams to dig coca shrubs up by hand.

Read more: The Golden Age of Cocaine Is Happening Right Now

Petro, who took office last August, has called the decades of US-backed eradication efforts a failure, which have fueled violence while failing to cut consumption. He is hoping to achieve “total peace” by negotiating with the armed groups that control cocaine-producing regions, and favors giving farmers financial incentives to grow legal crops.

National Police chief General Henry Sanabria told reporters this week that eradication was paused in January while the authorities prepare contracts for the teams of eradicators.

More than 400 hectares of coca have been eradicated in February so far, Sanabria said.

Satellite images show that the amount of land in Colombia planted with coca rose to a record of more than 200,000 hectares (500,000 acres) in 2021, enough to produce about 1,400 tons of cocaine. Colombia produces more of the drug than the rest of the world combined.

Petro’s government has said it will focus on intercepting cocaine shipments and pursuing assets acquired by criminals, rather than going after the poorest coca farmers. However, farmers who don’t agree to voluntarily eradicate coca will have their crops dug up by force, the Defense Ministry said in a reply to written questions.

Authorities seized 40 tons of cocaine last month, according to the ministry, down 31% from a year earlier. They also destroyed 607 laboratories used to process the drug, which is up 11% from the same period in 2022.

“The US must be disappointed that the government is not complying with its eradication schedule,” said Sergio Guzman, a political analyst at Colombia Risk. “For the US, the priority of the relationship with Colombia will continue to be drugs.”

Since 1996, Colombia has received more than $10 billion in US aid to fight drug production.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deadlier and more media savvy, separatist rebels evolve in Indonesia's Papua

    Egianus Kogoya, the dreadlocked rebel behind the kidnapping of a New Zealand pilot this month in the highlands of Indonesia’s Papua region, is at the vanguard of an increasingly dangerous and media-savvy insurgency for independence. Separatist rebels kidnapped New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens, 37, after he landed his small plane in the remote Papuan highlands on Feb 7. In a series of videos, Kogoya demanded the resource-rich region's independence in return for Mehrtens' release.

  • US women win SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 victory over Brazil

    Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year.

  • US women win SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 victory over Brazil

    Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year. Japan, which defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, was runner-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament. All four SheBelieves Cup teams will play in Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

  • Rattled by Colombian Leftist’s Reforms, Investors Dump Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gustavo Petro’s push to overhaul Colombia’s conservative economic model is once again rattling financial markets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarIn the span of a few days this month, Petro in

  • Thin-film solar sparks a manufacturing boom in the Midwest

    This story was first published by Energy News Network . A once-novel solar power technology with Ohio roots is having a moment in the sun, along with two Toledo-area manufacturers.

  • Finland to transfer three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

    Finland will hand over three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine as part of the 13th package of defense materiel worth over EUR 160 million, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a press release on Feb. 23.

  • Charges recommended over 2020 election interference in Georgia: CBS News Flash Feb. 22, 2023

    The special Georgia grand jury that investigated election interference by then-President Donald Trump in 2020 is recommending criminal charges. Most of the report is sealed -- but portions released last week revealed panel members felt some witnesses may have lied under oath. Democrat Jennifer McClellan won a special election in Virginia, becoming the state's first Black woman in Congress. And Guns N' Roses announced a five-month world tour for summer and fall.

  • Wives of killed Russian soldiers get sausage and pate in Vladivostok

    The administration of the Russian city of Vladivostok handed over sausage, canned food and pate to the wives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine. Source: The Insider, with reference to administration's post on Telegram SCREENSHOT FROM THE PAGE ARCHIVE Details: The Insider notes that the government agency later deleted the post for some reason.

  • Lithuania tells Biden: deploy more military equipment in the Baltics

    Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he urged U.S. President Biden on Wednesday to seek NATO deployment of additional military equipment, such as HIMARS artillery or attack helicopters, in the Baltic states. Nauseda told reporters he made the request during a meeting in Warsaw between Biden and leaders of countries on NATO's eastern flank, including Baltic nations Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.

  • Heisman winner wants to play for Dolphins when he enters the NFL

    He likes the talent and the coach.

  • Boris Johnson refuses to back Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

    Boris Johnson has refused to back Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal in a major blow to Downing Street’s hopes of avoiding a eurosceptic Tory rebellion.

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • California's Big Snowstorm Will Ease But Not End Historic Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- An unusually cold winter storm that’s forecast to bring snow to the hills surrounding San Francisco and Los Angeles this week could make for some picturesque moments but won’t end California’s historic drought.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Bigge

  • UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

    The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow's aggression must end. The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was more evidence it's not only the West that backs his country.

  • Swanson scores again as US beat Brazil to clinch SheBelieves Cup

    In-form Mallory Swanson scored again as the United States beat Brazil 2-1 to clinch a fourth straight SheBelieves Cup crown Wednesday.Swanson is hitting form at the right time, with the top-ranked United States preparing to defend their crown in July's Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

  • Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals: Luus wants 'perfect game' as South Africa target history

    Women's captain Sune Luus wants the perfect game from her side as the Proteas target a first ever appearance for South Africa in a World Cup final.

  • US discussing transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine with allies

    The United States is working with its allies to determine if and how the coalition could transfer modern fighter jets to Ukraine, with some European countries expressing interest in the initiative, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in an interview with the Washington Post on Feb. 23.

  • New Zealand cyclone missing now in single digits in Hawke's Bay -search and rescue

    The number of people missing in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle is now in single figures, search and rescue officials said on Thursday, 10 days after the worst storm to hit the country in decades. Gabrielle killed at least 11 people and caused widespread damage across the North Island, hitting the farming, wine and fruit region of Hawke's Bay on the east coast particularly hard. Hawke's Bay Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team leader Ken Cooper told TVNZ's Breakfast show that search and rescue conditions were arduous.

  • Colombia, Bolivia to ask UN to remove coca leaf from narcotics list

    Colombia and Bolivia will jointly ask the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs to remove coca leaves from its list of prohibited substances and accept the plant's traditional uses, Colombia's government said on Wednesday. The proposal, which the two countries will make at the commission's session in Vienna in mid-March, is a bid to de-stigmatize conversations about the problem of drugs, Colombia's vice-minister for multilateral affairs, Laura Gil, said in a statement. "Bolivia and Colombia consider it is the moment to once again put this issue on the table," she said.

  • Experts: Is OSU hiding something about Kristina Johnson's resignation?

    Ohio State's response to an information request makes researchers James H. Finkelstein and Judith Wilde wonder whether it is hiding something.