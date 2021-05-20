Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Drop After S&P Cuts Nation to Junk

1 / 4

Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Drop After S&P Cuts Nation to Junk

Andrea Jaramillo and Oscar Medina
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Colombia’s dollar bonds dropped and the peso led losses among emerging-market currencies after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit rating to junk amid a political crisis and mass unrest.

The nation’s dollar-denominated bonds due 2031 dropped 0.4% to 96.7 cents in early New York trading Thursday, sending their spread over U.S. Treasuries up to 1.84 percentage points. The peso weakened 2% to 3,760 per dollar.

S&P cut Colombia’s sovereign rating one notch to BB+ on Wednesday, after the government’s plan to raise taxes to curb the deficit was blocked by congress and mass street protests in recent weeks.

The cost of insuring the nation’s bonds against default with five-year credit default swaps rose to the most since October, as investors see the country as increasingly risky.

A bill to increase taxes introduced last month triggered widespread civil disorder and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even opposed by President Ivan Duque’s own party. Even after the bill was withdrawn, highway blockades and street demonstrations have continued across the nation over a range of other grievances.

Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two levels above junk by Moody’s Investors Service.

Read More: Fallen-Angel History Shows Colombia’s Fear of Junk Is Misguided

Worst Performers

Colombian assets have weakened over the past month as investors priced in the increased likelihood of a downgrade. The nation’s dollar bonds are the worst performers in Latin America after El Salvador since the tax bill was introduced.

S&P said that its stable outlook for Colombia “incorporates our expectation for an institutional solution to recent and significant social unrest.”

The nation’s fiscal deficit will widen to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019.

“Colombia’s rating fundamentals remain weaker than those of similarly rated peers,” S&P said. At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and a credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s creditworthiness, S&P said.

Analyst Reactions

“The timing was earlier than expected, and others are likely to follow,” wrote Citi Research analysts including Esteban Tamayo. “The performance of the Colombia credit spreads will depend crucially on the timing of the second downgrade below investment grade.”

When that happens, the amount of forced selling will be around $1 billion to $1.5 billion, which is “not excessive”, Citi wrote. “We believe the best buying opportunity comes right after the second downgrade.”

S&P’s decision wasn’t a big surprise, since it is increasingly difficult in Colombia to pass tax reforms, said Michel Janna, a former Director of Public Credit. The country needs to pass a less ambitious tax bill, which at least addresses some of the more pressing fiscal problems, to prevent Fitch and Moody’s from following S&P’s move in the near future, Janna said in an audio message.

“The recent situation of political and social instability could have accelerated the decision because it makes it more difficult to reach a consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenue,” said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota, in a phone interview.

(Updates to add peso move from first paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia’s class war turns hot on the streets of Cali

    Poor and indigenous protesters have been met with deadly force by armed civilians and police representing interests of the wealthy People protest last week in the Siloé neighbourhood, scene of clashes between demonstrators and police, in Cali, Colombia. Photograph: Ernesto Guzman Jr./EPA A convoy of brightly painted buses descended from Colombia’s westernmost mountain range, heading for the city of Cali, where tens of thousands had taken to the streets demanding a shake-up of the country’s deeply unequal status quo. Along the way, well-wishers cheered on the caravan and drivers honked in approval. But as the procession approached Cali’s prosperous southern reaches, it reached a roadblock set up by men in civilian clothing, believed to be from wealthy neighbourhoods nearby. Then the shooting started. “Men in white shirts were firing on us – and the shots kept coming,” said Robert Molina, a leader from the indigenous Nasa community, who was in the convoy. “They were firing from armoured 4x4 trucks, straight out of the windows.” Footage of the incident – recorded and shared by victims, bystanders and perpetrators – is chilling. In one clip, a man in shorts and a white T-shirt fires a pistol at a band of indigenous protesters. In another, a group of men in polo shirts brandish automatic weapons. At least 10 people were injured in the attack, and similar incidents were reported across the city. “We’re seen as enemies by the establishment in Colombia and that’s nothing new,” said Aida Quilcue, an indigenous leader. “Because we represent the poor and ignored in this country.” A 2016 peace agreeement with the Marxist insurgents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) formally ended five decades of bitter conflict – often fought along class lines – that left 260,000 dead and 7 million displaced. Anti-government protesters man a roadblock they set up after a night of clashes with the police in Yumbo, near Cali, on Tuesday. Photograph: Andres Gonzalez/AP With its provisions for land reform and rural development, the deal was supposed to turn Colombia’s class war cold, and many of the nation’s poor saw it as a chance for social justice. But such hopes went unrealized and, with the current unrest entering its fourth week, some worry that Colombia’s social classes are as bitterly divided as they ever were. At least 51 people have been killed, 43 at the hands of police and at least one shot dead by a group of men in civilian clothes. Dozens of disciplinary investigations have been launched, and three officers have been charged with murder. On Monday night, as explosions and smoke filled the streets of Yumbo, a satellite town outside Cali, fresh reports abounded of civilians arming themselves to break the protesters’ barricades. Meanwhile, a doctor in the city was dismissed from her job after she called on self-defense groups to “kill some thousand Indians”. “Colombia tried to peacefully resolve class conflict with the peace process, which sought to tackle the root causes of conflict” said Katherine Aguirre, a security expert at the Igarape Institute in Cali. “But as we are seeing right now, we haven’t managed that.” The current protests began on 28 April over an unpopular and since-axed plan for tax reform, and grew into a howl of outrage over police violence and structural inequality. But Colombia’s political class has attempted to cast largely peaceful protesters as beholden to leftist insurgent groups, including dissident factions of the Farc that never honored the 2016 peace accord. Demonstrators show items collected from the ground during the protests that, according to them, were shot by the police in Cali. Photograph: Luisa González/Reuters In Cali, where bus stations and police kiosks have been vandalized, fuel shortages have been widespread, and entire neighbourhoods have been blockaded by demonstrators, perceptions of protesters and the police often fall along class lines. One afternoon last week, residents of the wealthy neighbourhood of El Peñón, filled the pavements of a tree-lined avenue that flanks the city’s river. In the shadows of the vast condominium complexes replete with pools, gyms and 24-hour private security, crowds cheered a procession of officers from the police’s anti-riot unit, known by its Spanish acronym Esmad, which has been blamed for much of the bloodshed. “It’s not fair that after everything they’ve done for us, people still don’t believe in the police – but we do,” said Isabel García, who lives in the neighbourhood and owns a stationery shop. Like other attendees, she was dressed in white. “If people want to march in peace, we don’t have a problem with that, but we don’t want any aggression from them.” Antonio González, another business owner, adjusted his Cartier spectacles and said: “The police and the army are protecting us from protesters and indigenous people that have come to vandalize our property and threaten our community.” If it appears like the two ends of Colombia’s political spectrum sing from different hymn sheets, it is because they do, said Carlos González, a professor of sociology at the Universidad del Valle in Cali. Indigenous guard Abner Bisus, left, 27, takes part in a protest against the government of Colombian President Iván Duque, in Cali, last week. Photograph: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images “A large part of the Colombian establishment doesn’t understand that these calls for change are coming from the people in the streets of cities, and not from an armed guerrilla group in the countryside,” said González. “The political class – along with certain sectors of the bourgeoisie and the military leadership – doesn’t get really that, which is why civilians are taking up weapons against civilians,” he said. “We’ve gone from the army collaborating with civilian paramilitaries during the war to citizens now becoming para-police in the cities.” Colombia, with its vast and entrenched inequality, has long been defined by class boundaries. Cities are divided into strata, or estratos, with the intention that utility bills and other services can be adjusted accordingly. But in reality, the estratos usually serve as castes that make social climbing impossible, with indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities most often trapped. The pandemic has only exacerbated inequality. Amid one of the longest lockdowns in the world, the number of Colombians living in extreme poverty grew by 2.8 million people last year. Red rags were hung outside homes, in a desperate signal that those inside were hungry. And as people got poorer, they also got sicker, with those from the poorest estrato 10 times more likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19 than those from the wealthiest. “If you’re from estrato 1, the only thing you can dream of is getting out,” said Yuliana Ospina, an out-of-work manicurist in Siloé, a downtrodden neighbourhood that straddles the city’s western hills. “It would be so beautiful to dream of something else.”

  • India asks WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy - sources

    India's technology ministry has written to Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp asking the messenger to withdraw its updated privacy policy, which came into effect on May 15, in its biggest market by users, two government sources said on Thursday. WhatsApp earlier this year said users will have to review its updated terms by Feb. 8 but delayed the rollout of new business features to mid-May following a global user backlash over the company's data-sharing practices. The technology ministry's May 18 letter to WhatsApp also said the government could take legal action against the firm if it did not comply with the provision of India's Information Technology Act, one of the sources said, adding that the company has been asked to respond by May 25.

  • Stocks Fall for Second Day on Inflation Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined for a second day with losses steepening in the final 15 minutes of trading as investors weighed the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices.All three of the main U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower after megacap technology stocks including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. erased earlier gains. Nine of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups declined, with energy stocks leading losses as oil prices dropped amid a report that significant progress has been made to revive the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the benchmark gauge after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations. Walmart Inc. rallied the most in six weeks after boosting its profit outlook. Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May as investors assessed economic growth prospects against a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday, may offer clues on inflation pressure and hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weak U.S. jobs report showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back asset purchases. Inflation concerns intensified last week when the government reported the fastest increase in consumer prices since 2008 and commodities from iron ore to Brent crude rose to multiyear highs.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “It’s a new set of circumstances for markets, so we’ve had more churn over the last couple of weeks. I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Global investor sentiment is “unambiguously bullish,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said, citing the firm’s latest fund manager survey. Inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was only in fourth place.“The fact that inflation and interest rates are on the way up, I think we have to recognize that returns overall in the U.S. equity market from this point will be very modest and perhaps volatile compared to what we have enjoyed especially over the last 12 to 15 months,” Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “What appeals to me is that investors are acting like investors again. There is less emphasis on momentum and there’s more emphasis on relative valuation and which of the companies that have the strongest cash flow growth and are investing that cash flow growth.”West Texas Intermediate crude extended declines after the BBC Persian news channel, citing Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, reported that a major announcement may be made on Wednesday regarding talks to broker an agreement between Iran and the U.S. and revive the 2015 nuclear deal. A return to the accord could allow for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports and bring more supply to the market.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. Coinbase Global Inc. fell after Monday’s drop below the reference price used in its April direct listing.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayAustralia unemployment rate ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:07 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.6% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4187The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.92 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.87%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,870 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis to restructure dealers network to face industry changes

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will completely restructure its European dealers network as it seeks to adapt to changes in the industry brought by electrification, including a boom in online sales, and achieve promised post-merger synergies. After Stellantis was formed at the start of the year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has taken action on several fronts, from cost-cutting to technology partnerships. Stellantis will end all current sales and service contracts with European dealers for its 14 brands, with effect from June 2023, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Rise After Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose as investors weighed a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low against the prospect of higher inflation.Contracts on all the major indexes rose after the release, signaling a rebound from Wednesday’s declines. Cisco Systems Inc. fell after its profit forecast missed estimates. European equities rebounded from a two-week low as carmakers and financial-services firms led gains. Asian shares were little changed.The latest jobs report comes after mounting concern that faster inflation will prompt authorities to ease back on stimulus has weighed on risk assets in recent sessions. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed some officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back bond purchases if the U.S. economy continued to progress rapidly.“It was a surprise to hear the talk about Fed tapering,” Joyce Chang, JPMorgan’s chair of global research, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market had been thinking there might be a couple of months before you really saw this particular issue come into focus.” Still, Chang said it was not the time to bet against the broader fundamentals right now on the outlook for growth.Oil reversed an earlier gain, extending a three-week low after Iran’s president said the broad outline of a deal to end sanctions on its oil had been reached. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell as the dollar weakened. Cryptocurrencies stabilized, with Bitcoin trading higher after Wednesday’s wild swings.Elsewhere, copper advanced after Wednesday’s slump, helped by expectations that demand would remain resilient. Iron ore futures slid.Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:14 a.m. New York timeFutures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changedThe Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2205The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.4140The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.94 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.66%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.5% to $1,872 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roche aims Tecentriq at early lung cancer after data shows benefit

    ZURICH (Reuters) -An immunotherapy showed for the first time it can help early-stage lung cancer patients survive longer without their disease returning, according to data on Wednesday, a potential turning point for such drugs to be used before tumours spread. The drug, Tecentriq from Switzerland's Roche, works like other immunotherapies including Merck's Keytruda and Opdivo from Bristol Myers Squibb, helping take the brakes off the immune system. While regarded as an important breakthrough, this class of drugs has so far been deployed against advanced lung cancer that has metastasized, attacking other organs.

  • Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot sentenced to 6 years

    A judge in Colombia has sentenced three Venezuelan men to six years in prison for helping organize an ill-conceived plot to remove President Nicolás Maduro involving former American Green Berets. In March, the men pleaded guilty to working alongside Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Green Beret and Iraq war veteran, in organizing a rag tag army of a few dozen Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing Venezuela’s socialist leadership. The so-called Operation Gideon — or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known — ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.

  • U.S. Stocks Mixed; Yields Rise on Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed and Treasury yields rose as minutes showed Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases.The S&P 500 fell for a third day, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped to session highs following the release. Energy and raw-material stocks fell the most as commodities prices tumbled amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. “We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. each fell more than 5% after Bitcoin touched its lowest level since January before bouncing back. Tesla Inc. fell to a two-month low after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. rallied to a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared.At its worst moment, Bitcoin dropped about 30% to within a whisker of $30,000. It pared that decline to about 8% by 4 p.m. New York time. Other cryptocurrencies held double-digit percentage losses, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which touched a nine-year high last week, fell for a second day as oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated.Read More: Some Fed Officials Favored Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4:04 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2176The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.4118The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.22 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.68%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,871 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jesús Santrich: Leader of Colombian breakaway rebel group 'killed'

    Jesús Santrich was a key figure, first in the Farc rebel group and later in a breakaway faction.

  • Inflation Near 50% Puts Argentina On Path That Failed Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Argentina’s new ban on exports of its famed beef won’t quell runaway inflation if previous interventions are any guide.With red meat prices up about 65% annually, easily outpacing 46% inflation, the government of President Alberto Fernandez is suspending beef shipments by the world’s fifth-largest exporter for 30 days.While the measure may reap quick political benefits, the long-term repercussions for the beef industry are well-known in Argentina, which implemented similar restrictions for a decade through 2015: Ranchers quit, production falls and the pressure on prices resumes.“It’s not even clear to me that this is going to have a genuine impact in controlling food inflation,” said Maria Castiglioni, director of consulting firm C&T Asesores in Buenos Aires. “To lose market share when it takes so much time to open up new export markets, and to begin to lose jobs in a sector that’s working well, this measure is really inexplicable.”Read More: The World’s Beef Gets Pricier as Argentine Ban Disrupts MarketsFernandez saw the impact of banning exports first hand back in 2006, when he served as cabinet chief to President Nestor Kirchner, the late husband to current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who also governed the nation from 2007 to 2015. Just like now, the idea back then was to force more beef onto the local market and to cool domestic prices.But the measure backfired. When ranchers turned their backs on the industry following the ban, Argentina lost nearly 20% of its cattle herd by 2011. Cattle prices rose more often than not in the following years, including a 126% annual increase at the end of 2010, and the country was overtaken by smaller neighbors Uruguay and Paraguay in the international market.So far, the official decree that would implement the new ban hasn’t been published. Still, the announcement drew ire across the industry, with business chambers ceasing all beef sales for several days and farmers calling for protests. Argentine officials planned to meet Wednesday with industry leaders, and the government said it’d lift the ban if a price agreement is reached.Like the old ban, ranchers and business advocates worry this one could last far longer than originally advertised.“Back in 2006 the ban was supposed to be for 180 days and it ended up lasting 10 years,” said Miguel Schiariti, president of beef industry and trade group Ciccra, referring to tight export controls thereafter. “They’re blaming the sector for prices but inflation is the government’s fault because of the fiscal deficit and money printing.”Read More: Argentina’s Economy Buckles After Leader Puts Politics FirstOld PlaybookFernandez argued he was forced to take action as global commodity prices jumped in recent months, leading beef prices in Argentina to get “out of control.”International demand “created distortions with domestic prices that can’t be tolerated anymore,” Fernandez told a radio station on Tuesday. “We can’t keep watching beef prices rise month by month without any justification.”Suspending beef exports gives the government political ammunition at a time when the ruling Peronist coalition confronts fierce infighting ahead of midterm elections in October. By pointing the finger at wealthy farmers, seen as traditionally opposed to Peronism, Fernandez may find a scapegoat to rally his voter base and deflect blame for the accelerating inflation that’s hurting his approval ratings.Read More: Argentina Inflation Rose Faster Than Expected Again in April“If you’re not going to resolve the problem, you have to find enemies,” said Marcelo Elizondo, an economist specialized in trade. “Peron himself talked about the ‘beef oligarchy’ 70 years ago. For the Peronist voter, this is very traditional.”At the same time, the clash with farmers shows the increasing power of the far-left wing of the coalition, led by Kirchner. Some senior officials opposed the ban when it was first floated in April, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Fernandez himself told beef exporters in November that he saw them as a focal point in the economic recovery, and during his campaign he said exports were Argentina’s only source of dollars.Among farmers, the fear is that Argentina is eroding gains made under the agriculture-friendly policies of former President Mauricio Macri, who governed from 2015 to 2019. The cattle herd rose by 2.3 million during his presidency and beef exports were one of Argentina’s few success stories in a period marred by recession.“They insist on doing things that already caused a lot of damage and didn’t work,” said Juan Ouwerkerk, president of Alfa, a farm cooperative in southern Buenos Aires province. “The government is painting us as enemies just a few months before elections, it’s a populist move.”(Adds meeting between government officials, industry leaders in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • She dreams of going to the moon. Now, this Tri-Cities astronaut has her 1st space mission

    The Richland High grad is already practicing various maneuvers, like simulated jet pack flights.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • IKEA recalls 159,000 dishes in the U.S. and Canada after some cause burn injuries

    Unless you’re using weak paper plates, you shouldn’t expect to be burned by hot food or fluids on a plate. That’s why IKEA recalled about 159,400 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs in the United States and Canada.

  • IKEA recalls 159,000 dishes in the U.S. and Canada after some cause burn injuries

    Unless you’re using weak paper plates, you shouldn’t expect to be burned by hot food or fluids on a plate. That’s why IKEA recalled about 159,400 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs in the United States and Canada.

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Only half of Republican lawmakers in Congress say they’ve been vaccinated

    Marjorie Taylor Greene posts maskless selfie to ‘end the oppression’ and #FreeYourFace

  • ‘She could have given up, she didn’t.’ Lexington high school grad pushed through COVID.

    Faith Morales worked a shift at a Lexington Starbucks Monday, practiced with her class for her Tates Creek High School graduation Tuesday, and is going to prom Saturday night.