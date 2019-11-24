Colombia’s Deadly Golden Triangle Is Awash in Blood and Drugs

TORIBÍO, Colombia—When they kill one of your friends, something within you dies, too.

Jesús Mestizo, known to those close to him as Chucho, was murdered earlier this month by cartel gunmen in the so-called “Golden Triangle” of southwest Colombia, one more victim in a series of massacres and targeted assassinations that have claimed scores of lives in the Triangle this year.

Only this time the victim was my friend.

I first met him in late 2015. As the leader of a human rights group, Chucho was able to arrange for me to meet with farmers growing illicit coca and marijuana plants. Because such sites often are hidden away in remote corners of the sierra, Chucho came along to act as liaison. Some of the farmers were understandably unnerved seeing a hapless gringo stumbling around in their black-market gardens. But Chucho, in his early forties, was a wise guide. He always defused the tension with a swift joke, often at my expense.

Once, for example, when a jittery farmer asked how he could be sure I wasn’t a DEA agent from the States, Chucho said: “Because no agent would be stupid enough to come out here alone.”

Chucho was just one of at least 54 activists and community leaders murdered so far this year in the Golden Triangle, a major narcotics production zone in the northern neck of Cauca state. Eleven were killed within the last month, including an attack on Nov. 19 that left one dead and five more wounded.

Those numbers mean 2019 already has eclipsed last year’s body count, when 46 social leaders were slain within the Triangle, according to the Association of Indigenous Councils of Northern Cauca (ACIN). And that death toll is part of a larger, nation-wide trend. According to one independent study, 734 activists and community leaders have been killed across Colombia since 2016.

Chucho, like most of the other victims in Cauca, was a member of the indigenous Nasa people. He was also the founder and leader of a local NGO called the Avelino Ull Association, with a special focus on protecting indigenous rights.

“He stood up to them [the narcos], and they killed him for it,” says his widow, 28-year old Ceneida, when we sit down to talk on the porch of the same house on the outskirts of Toribíowhere I’d first met her husband four years ago.

The wave of killings has brought a Colombian military task force to this small, impoverished hamlet. Delegations from the United Nations, the Organization of American States, and Doctors Without Borders have come to Toribío as well, all of them staying in the town’s lone hotel and cruising its unpaved streets in their shiny white SUVs. Several large, illegal, cartel-owned marijuana plantations are clearly visible in the foothills that surround the town, but no one goes out there, least of all the soldiers.

“They’d already threatened Chucho,” says his wife, who was six weeks pregnant at the time he was killed. “The sicarios would call and send text messages saying not to speak out against them. Or else. But he always said he would continue the struggle,” Ceneida says. “He said he would fight them to the death.”

“They kill all who get in their way”

The Nasa are Colombia's second-largest ethnic group, and the ACIN network is made up of 22 communities, most of them rural towns and villages scattered throughout these lush foothills. The rich soil and sprawling, lawless wilderness are perfect for illicit crop cultivation, which is what gave rise to the Golden Triangle moniker, after the same term used for an infamous drug-producing region in Southeast Asia.

The Triangle—which produces an extremely potent, much-coveted, and oft-killed-for strain of marijuana aptly nicknamed “Creepy”—sits centered among the towns of Toribío, Caloto, and Miranda, smack in the middle of ACIN’s territory.

The Triangle is also home to a number of drug-fueled paramilitary crime groups, all of which are directly at odds with the Nasa cabildos, or leadership councils, a handful of NGOs like Chucho’s, and the insanely brave members of the Guardia Indigena, or indigenous guards.

Members of the Guardia have been particularly hard hit by the recent violence, as it’s their job to be the first line of defense for communities plagued by cartel attacks. They’re an all-volunteer force that routinely faces off against narcos and guerrillas, and does so without weapons. Using sheer force of numbers they’re known to seize drugs and guns, and then destroy those seizures in public ceremonies before the cabildos. They also sometimes capture cartel foot soldiers, who are then tried before the assemblies. (Indigenous justice for these captives can be severe, including public lashings and up to 40 years incarceration and “re-education.”)