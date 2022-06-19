Colombia Braces for Economic Change as Petro Wins Presidency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Bristow and Oscar Medina
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gustavo Petro
    Colombian economist, politician and former guerrilla fighter

(Bloomberg) -- Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla who wants to transform Colombia’s business-friendly economic model, was elected to the presidency, potentially setting up the most radical change of course in the Andean nation’s recent history.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, took 50.5% to 47.3% for construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez in Sunday’s runoff with almost all votes counted, according to Colombia’s electoral authorities. Hernandez conceded in a video message.

Petro, 62, will now take office on Aug. 7. His running mate, Francia Marquez, a 40-year-old environmental activist, will become the country’s first Afro-Colombian vice president.

“Today is a party for the people,” Petro said in a tweet. “Let them celebrate the first popular victory.”

Other major Latin American nations including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Venezuela have all elected leftist leaders at various times, but Colombia has until now only ever been governed by conservatives and liberals. As well as raising the prospect of economic change, Petro’s election is likely to shake up relations with Washington in a country that has for decades been the region’s strongest US ally.

Investor concern

He is mistrusted by many investors, especially since his plan to gradually phase out oil and coal would deprive the nation of about half of its export revenue. But it is unclear how much of his agenda he’ll be able to implement given that he that he and his allies lack a majority in congress.

Colombia’s strong institutions will provide checks and balances: The constitutional court may block some of his plans, while the central bank’s independence is enshrined in the constitution. He has also reached out to centrists, alleviating some investor fears.

“We expect more volatility in local markets and the weakening trend of the peso would continue,” said Ana Vera, chief economist at Panama-based IN ON Capital. Investors will be watching for guidance on who is appointed to the finance ministry and the rest of his economic team, she added.

Markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday and will reopen Tuesday.

Petro plans to tax big landowners, halt the awarding of oil exploration licenses and revive ties with the socialist government of Venezuela. He also wants to protect local farmers and industry using import tariffs, a radical shift in direction for a country that has liberalized trade in recent decades.

Demanding change

Colombia now joins the ranks of nations worldwide that have voted in anti-establishment leaders. In Latin America, the demand for change resonated as the pandemic caused a spike in poverty that’s been compounded by record inflation: In neighboring Peru, a school teacher from a Marxist party became president, while Chile elected a former student protest leader earlier this year.

Petro harnessed the desire for an alternative government fueled by inflation that has accelerated to its fastest pace in more than two decades, and corruption scandals that have undercut support for the nation’s traditional ruling class.

Colombia’s outgoing president, Ivan Duque, offered his congratulations in a Twitter post. The most likely scenario for Petro is that he becomes a Duque 2.0, said James Bosworth, the founder of Hxagon, a political risk analysis company that covers emerging markets.

“He’s someone who comes to office with lots of promises and then fails to deliver,” Bosworth said, citing Petro’s lack of a Congressional coalition, his leadership style, “and the massive geopolitical winds of recession and high inflation that are playing against him.”

Gaffes and scandals

Investors favored his opponent, Hernandez, with the peso soaring as the 77-year-old businessman became the favorite after the May 29 first round. But his campaign was damaged since then by gaffes and scandals, and was further undermined by his lack of a concrete program beyond a focus on tackling graft.

In a concession speech that lasted about one minute, Hernandez accepted the result, adding: “I hope that Gustavo Petro is able to lead the country and that he’ll be true to his anti-corruption discourse, and that he doesn’t let down those who put their trust in him.”

The International Monetary Fund forecasts growth of more than 5% this year, the fastest pace among major economies in the Americas. Even so, nearly half of Colombians believe conditions are getting worse, according to a recent poll by Gallup.

Peace process

Petro was a member of an illegal guerrilla group in his late teens and twenties. After demobilizing as part of a peace process, he entered politics, first winning a seat in congress then eventually becoming mayor of Bogota. He has a net worth of about $59,000, according to his 2020 tax return, which he posted on Twitter.

Other proposals he has include overhauling the country’s pension system and offering jobs for anyone who wants one in the public sector, as well as reforming the health system to give the state more of a presence.

“Petro will increase the role of the state, with a greater priority in social welfare and less on economic interests,” said Mario Gomez, managing partner for Colombia at public affairs and business consulting firm Prospectiva. “Colombia will become a protectionist country.”

Colombia is one of the closest allies of the US and has received about $13 billion in US aid since 2000, according to the Washington Office on Latin America, an NGO. Petro’s election is likely to destroy the bi-partisan consensus under which both Democrats and Republicans backed military cooperation and joint efforts to fight illicit drug trafficking, said Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis.

With Petro in office, “the Republicans are going to be very reticent about approving funding for Colombia,” Guzman said.

(Updates with analyst comments starting in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Montana governor under fire for taking overseas vacation during historic floods

    Gov. Greg Gianforte acknowledged that he was outside of the country 48 hours after floods hit the state.

  • Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president

    BOGOTA/BUCARAMANGA (Reuters) -Leftist Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement who has vowed profound social and economic change, won Colombia's presidency on Sunday, the first progressive to do so in the country's history. Petro beat construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez with an unexpectedly wide margin of some 720,000 votes. Petro, a former mayor of capital Bogota and current senator, has pledged to fight inequality with free university education, pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land.

  • Russia advances in battle for eastern Ukraine city as NATO warns of long war

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday it seized a village near Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a prime target in Moscow's campaign to control the country's east, as the head of NATO predicted the war could last for years. Russia's defence ministry said it had won Metyolkine, a settlement of fewer than 800 people before the war began. Russian state news agency TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there.

  • Patriarch Kirill says occupiers in Ukraine "defend Russia on the battlefield"

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 18:18 Kirill, patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the Russian occupiers who invaded Ukraine are "defending Russia on the battlefield." Source: Kirill in Penza after the consecration of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, writes Radio Svoboda Quote: "Our young guys are now defending Russia on the battlefield.

  • Ex-rebel in slim win to be Colombia's1st leftist president

    Former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly won a runoff election over a political outsider millionaire Sunday, ushering in a new era of politics for Colombia by becoming the country's first leftist president. Petro, a senator in his third attempt to win the presidency, got 50.47% of the votes, while real estate magnate Rodolfo Hernández had 47.27%, with almost all ballots counted, according to results released by election authorities. Petro's victory underlined a drastic change in presidential politics for a country that has long marginalized the left for its perceived association with the armed conflict.

  • The Island Where the Rich Go to Flex Has a Secret

    HandoutI was starting to get used to the pandemic way of traveling. Minus the restrictions and rules, COVID-19 made traveling like the rich accessible to a lot more people. Well, at least the exclusivity part of it. Empty beaches, museums all to yourself, and the ability to go to sought-after restaurants without knowing somebody truly felt like belonging to the upper class of this world.Now that the industry is picking back up and a lot of people are finally traveling again, finding refuge from

  • 'My party has utterly failed the American people': Rep. Adam Kinzinger

    George Stephanopoulos interviews Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., on "This Week."

  • Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from Pence, Ginni Thomas

    Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence

  • Jan. 6 panel to implicate Trump in fake elector plot, Schiff says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House panel investigating the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will present evidence this week that former President Donald Trump was involved in a failed bid to submit slates of fake electors to overturn the 2020 election, a key lawmaker said on Sunday. "We will show evidence of the president's involvement in this scheme," Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, a member of the House of Representatives Select Committee, said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We will also again show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme, and we'll show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn't go along with this plan to either call legislatures back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden," he said.

  • HIGHLIGHTS-Key quotes as Macron loses absolute majority in parliament

    President Emmanuel Macron was on course to lose his absolute majority in the French parliament after Sunday's election, first projections showed, an outcome which would constrain his ability to push through his reformist agenda. "This culture of compromise is one we will have to adopt but we must do so around clear values, ideas and political projects for France." "France has spoken and, it must be said, with an insufficient voice because the level of abstention is still much too high, which means that a large part of France does not know where to turn."

  • Russia Is Pulling Off a Massive Art Heist in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe looting of art at times of war dates back millennia, with the Greeks and Romans among the worst perpetrators. Museums and private collections around the world are filled with looted art that changed hands during conflicts. During World War II, a secret Allied army known as the “Monuments Men” worked to protect European treasures from being pilfered by invading armies—with mixed success. Hitler’s stolen treasures are still being discov

  • Slim win makes ex-rebel Colombia's first leftist president

    Former leftist rebel Gustavo Petro won a slim victory in Colombia's presidential runoff election Sunday over a real estate millionaire, ushering in a new era of politics in the South American country

  • Ukraine is accusing a major Russian bank of financing the war

    Ukraine is urging the U.S. and the EU to sanction a major Russian bank, Gazprombank, that still operates freely due its role in natural gas sales to Europe.

  • The Secret to Falling Asleep Super-Fast Lies in Your Feet. Yep.

    An unexpected plus of a girlfriend sleepover: My bestie gave me a few pumps of magnesium oil to rub into my feet before getting into bed, and I drifted off, fast. I didn’t think much of it until a few days...

  • Colombia's Election Is Too Close to Call

    The race between Gustavo Petro, the leftist former mayor of Bogotá and an ex guerilla, and Rodolfo Hernández, a TikTok-savvy construction magnate, is the closest in recent memory, with polls pointing to a virtual tie. Bloomberg's Ritika Gupta joins Bloomberg Markets for a preview of what to expect. (Interview occurred on June 17, 2022)

  • Relieved Verstappen admits Sainz had a faster car

    A relieved Max Verstappen admitted he had struggled for pace in his Red Bull on Sunday after he resisted late pressure from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Canadian Grand Prix.

  • The largest attended World Cup ever is coming to Seattle. When can you get tickets?

    The 1994 World Cup in the United States holds the record for the highest attended World Cup ever. The 2026 World Cup looks set to beat that.

  • Energy secretary: I think Biden will meet with Saudi crown prince

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview on Sunday that she thinks President Biden will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the president’s controversial upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia. When asked during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” if Biden would meet the crown prince, Granholm said that she believed…

  • LEO Holds Near $5.0, Remains Resilient As Cryptocurrency Markets Fall

    Cryptocurrencies have faced fresh selling pressure this weekend with Bitcoin tumbling under $20,000, but LEO’s deflationary characteristics offer it protection.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff said the January 6 panel will reveal evidence showing Trump was involved in the scheme to appoint fake electors

    Schiff said the evidence shows Trump's involvement in the failed effort to overturn the election with pro-Trump electors in states won by Biden.