Colombia, ELN rebels invite three more countries to help with peace talks

Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels begin renewed peace talks in Caracas
1
Vivian Sequera and Luis Jaime Acosta
·2 min read

By Vivian Sequera and Luis Jaime Acosta

CARACAS/BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government and leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) said on Friday they have agreed to invite Brazil, Chile and Mexico as so-called guarantor countries in peace talks that seek to end nearly 60 years of conflict.

The peace talks, which had been suspended in 2019, resumed in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Monday.

Leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 insurgency who took office in August, has promised to bring "total peace" to Colombia after the South American country signed a peace deal at the end of 2016 with the much larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Following a week of discussions, Colombia and the ELN said in a statement they have worked in an "environment of trust and optimism." They agreed to bring in Brazil, Chile and Mexico to join Cuba, Norway and Venezuela, as countries who can ensure compliance with commitments made.

They will also invite Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain to join and will encourage the United States to appoint a special envoy to the negotiating table.

Colombia and the ELN also agreed to resume humanitarian relief, but did not offer details.

Previous attempts at negotiations with the ELN, which has some 2,400 combatants and was founded in 1964 by radical Catholic priests, have not advanced partly because of dissent within its ranks.

ELN leaders say the group is united, but it is unclear how much sway negotiators hold over active units. Much of the ELN's negotiating team is older than its rank and file.

Talks between the ELN and the government of Juan Manuel Santos began in 2017 in Ecuador, later moving to Cuba, but were called off in 2019 by Santos' successor, Ivan Duque, because the ELN refused to halt hostilities and killed 22 police cadets in a bombing.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera in Caracas and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • What Happened With Self-Driving Cars?

    They were supposed to take over the road. Then they didn’t.

  • Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday

    Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup. Retailers across Europe fear the overall Christmas trading season could be the worst in at least a decade as shoppers cut back, while the costs of doing business show no sign of abating, squeezing profit margins. Double-digit inflation has dented consumers' purchasing power and their confidence is also at or close to the gloomiest on record as soaring energy bills add to the spiralling cost of living.

  • Black Friday sales unlikely to save retailers as consumers cut spending by £1.5bn

    Some 65% of Brits are spending less on non-essentials amid inflationary cost pressures.

  • Canada's Trudeau defends use of emergency powers in 'Freedom Convoy' protests

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was questioned on Friday over his decision to invoke rarely used emergency powers to end protests that shut down the capital in early 2022, in a rare appearance by a sitting prime minister at a public inquiry. The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against public health measures including vaccine mandates paralyzed Ottawa and blocked some border crossings for weeks in January and February. "I am absolutely, absolutely serene and confident that I made the right choice in agreeing with the invocation," Trudeau told the commission.

  • Polish climate minister says EU gas cap proposal is a 'joke'

    The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

  • Teenage girl shot in leg while in bed when suspects open fire outside home

    A teenage girl is in the hospital after gunfire went through her Algona home Wednesday night.

  • Mexico's president says Biden plans to visit the country in January: report

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January as part of a North American leaders summit previously planned for December, according to a

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Again

    Past performance isn't a guarantee of future returns in the stock market, but it is a good indicator. Winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market, after all, and outperformance isn't usually an accident. It comes from having a set of competitive advantages that give a company pricing power and allow for strong growth, as well as a skilled management team and a product that customers want.

  • Robert Irwin on how his photography book keeps late father Steve Irwin's legacy alive

    Robert Irwin says his book, "Robert Irwin's Australia," is a way for him to honor his late father and his passion for photography. Steve Irwin died in 2006 while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

  • Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Makes Barbecue Pulled Turkey Sandwiches with Leftover Cranberry Sauce

    "I love leftover recipes that are stress-free for us kitchen warriors, because no one wants to cook a full meal on the day after Thanksgiving!" says the 'BBQ Brawl' champ

  • Stand up comedy booms in Venezuela, but politics are off stage

    Samuel Rodriguez's pizzeria in Caracas does not just serve up hot cheesy pies - it also dishes out jokes, offering a stage to young comedians filling the void left by veteran comics who have fled Venezuela's economic crisis. Rodriguez, 36, performs himself several days a week in what he describes as a kind of catharsis for dealing with day-to-day problems, at the unlikely spot that is one of a growing number of venues in Venezuela's capital attracting stand-up fans. The public and comedians alike are worn out by issues like constant power or water cuts and growing income inequality, Rodriguez noted.

  • 12 Best Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Nancy Pelosi stocks, go directly to 5 Best Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy Now. The stock trading activities of lawmakers in the United States have always made for interesting case studies. This is […]

  • Lawmakers concerned about Chinese drones in restricted spaces around Capitol

    National security officials and lawmakers are uncomfortable with the rising number of Chinese-manufactured camera drones flying in the Washington, D.C., area.

  • Mushroom foraging on the rise amid cost of living crisis

    Mushroom foraging is on the rise amid the cost of living crisis, leading wildlife experts to caution the public not to rip up the fungi.

  • Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98

    Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said he was “relieved that it’s over and behind us and now we can focus on the next four years.”

  • Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers

    Residents of some parts of China's capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals.

  • Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

    A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. It wasn’t until Erickson got home at the end of the day that she was met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.

  • China just reported a record high day of coronavirus cases after loosening its zero-COVID policy

    A record high of daily COVID-19 infections is sweeping China as of Thursday, following a slight loosening of the government's zero-COVID policy.

  • California men arrested, charged with having 32,000 fentanyl pills worth $1 million

    Two men were arrested in Queens, New York, after police said they were in possession of about 32,000 fentanyl pills worth $1 million.