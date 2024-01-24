Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Suspended Amid Investigation

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Alvaro Leyva was suspended over potential irregularities in a bidding process for the provision of passports in the country.

Leyva may have breached rules by declaring the tender void without legal and technical foundations, the Inspector General Office’s said in a statement.

The suspension is for three months. The Foreign Affairs Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a written request for comment.

