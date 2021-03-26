Colombia grants emergency use for J&J coronavirus vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed J&J logo in this illustration
·1 min read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia has approved emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the director of food and drug regulator INVIMA said as part of a government address on Thursday.

The approved vaccine is developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical wing of Johnson & Johnson.

"In its capacity as regulator, INVIMA has authorized the emergency use of the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Janssen, of the multinational Johnson & Johnson," INVIMA director Julio Cesar Aldana said during the government's nightly broadcast.

In addition to being a one-dose vaccine, the J&J vaccine has less demanding storage needs than some other approved vaccines, Aldana said.

Colombia has also closed agreements for vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Sinovac. It is also set to receive doses via the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism.

Colombia has also so-far approved use of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

The government has reached an agreement to buy 9 million doses of J&J's one-shot vaccine.

Colombia hopes to vaccinate around 70% of its population in a bid to achieve herd immunity.

The country has recorded over 2.35 million cases of coronavirus and more than 62,500 deaths. It has administered more than 1.38 million vaccine doses.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

    Thailand has granted emergency authorisation to Janssen, the single-dose coronavirus vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, the country's health minister said on Thursday, the third vaccine to be cleared for local use. Anutin Charnvirankul told reporters the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the vaccine, in addition to those of AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech, which have already been administered in the country.

  • FDA authorizes J&J partner to help with vaccine production

    The decision comes as the company struggles to meet its delivery targets.

  • White House to spend $10 billion to boost COVID-19 shots in underserved areas, encourage vaccination

    The White House on Thursday said it plans to spend $10 billion to expand COVID-19 vaccinations at community health centers around the United States and boost awareness and trust of COVID-19 vaccines, among other efforts. The funding will largely come from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus bill signed in March. The administration will put $6 billion into expanding vaccinations, testing and treatment of COVID-19 at about 1,400 community health centers around the country.

  • Biden talks immigration, filibuster and 2024 in first press conference as president

    President Biden fielded questions from reporters for more than an hour on Thursday in his first official press conference since he was inaugurated 64 days ago.Driving the news: Biden announced at the start of the presser that he was doubling his goal for coronavirus vaccinations to 200 million doses in his first 100 days. At the current 7-day average of 2.5 million daily doses, the U.S. would hit that milestone just before Biden's 100th day on April 30.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.HighlightsOn immigration: Biden rejected the notion that the surge in migrants at the U.S. border is because he's a "nice guy" who is soft on immigration, insisting that the uptick is cyclical and "happens every year."He said that immigration agencies are "building back up the capacity that should have been maintained and built upon that Trump dismantled," stressing: "It's going to take time."Asked if his messaging is encouraging families to send unaccompanied children to the border, Biden said that he is not going to let kids "starve to death" and "stay on the other side.""Rolling back the policy of separating children from their mothers, I make no apologies for that," he added, in a swipe at the Trump administration.On the filibuster: Biden told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that he agrees with President Obama that the Senate filibuster is a "relic of the Jim Crow era," but refused to say that it should be abolished."Let's deal with the abuse first," Biden said, pointing to his past endorsement of reforms to require lawmakers to talk at length on the Senate floor to delay a bill’s passage."If we have to if, there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he added.On voting rights: Biden tore into Republican efforts to restrict voting in states like Georgia, calling it "pernicious, "un-American," and "sick."He pledged to do "everything" in his power to stop the rollback of voting rights, but declined to get into details beyond his endorsement of the landmark "For the People Act" being pushed by Democrats in Congress.On Afghanistan: Biden acknowledged that it would be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan.Asked if it's possible that the U.S. could have troops in Afghanistan next year, Biden responded: "I can't picture that being the case."On North Korea: Biden said that North Korea violated a UN resolution by testing two ballistic missiles on Wednesday night, and said he's consulting with U.S. allies about a response if the situation escalates.Biden said he agrees with President Obama's 2017 warning to President Trump that the nuclear threat from North Korea is the No. 1 foreign policy threat facing the U.S.On 2024: The 78-year-old Biden told CBS News' Nancy Cordes it is his "plan" and "expectation" to run for re-election, and that he "fully expects" Vice President Harris to be his running mate.He added that he has "no idea" whether he'll be running against former President Trump in 2024, or whether there will even be a Republican Party by that time.On China: Biden called Xi Jinping a "smart, smart guy" who "doesn't have a democratic bone in his body," and noted that he made several things clear to the Chinese president on their two-hour phone call:First, that the U.S. is "not looking for confrontation, although we know there will be steep, steep competition."Second, that "we'll have strong competition but we'll insist that China play by the essential international rules: fair competition, fair practices, fair trade."And third, that the U.S. will compete effectively with China by investing in American workers and science, re-establishing global alliances like the Indo-Pacific Quad, and holding Beijing accountable to "follow the rules."Biden insisted that China will not supplant the U.S. as the world's wealthiest and most powerful country on his watch.What wasn't asked: A single question about COVID, as the U.S. continues to report an average of over 50,000 new cases a day.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization. The UAW, which had been trying to organize the 10,000-worker Fremont plant, called the order a great victory for workers who have the courage to stand up to companies like Tesla.

  • If Tesla Knows When A Driver Isn't Paying Attention, Why Doesn't It Warn In The Moment?

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) in-car cameras for driver monitoring are a privacy concern, as per Consumer Reports. What Happened: The New York-based nonprofit member organization said that the safety benefits of driver monitoring through the cameras are undermined by privacy concerns. “If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn’t paying attention, it needs to warn the driver at the moment, like other automakers already do,” according to Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ auto test center. A senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, John Davisson, told Consumer Reports that while there may be legal protections on who can access the data from the cameras there’s a possibility that “insurance companies, police, regulators, and other parties in accidents will be able to obtain that data.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Davisson also raised the possibility of data access by malicious actors and Tesla itself using it for purposes other than safety research. Why It Matters: The approach taken by the Elon Musk-led automaker is different from other automakers such as Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) in that the other automakers’ driver monitoring systems do not record, save, or transmit data or video, noted Consumer Reports. The systems of these automakers reportedly rely on infrared technology instead of video to identify the driver’s head position and to determine eye movement. The Chinese government last week restricted Tesla vehicle’s access to military and sensitive state-owned enterprises over concerns arising on the capability of cameras installed on and inside the vehicles, according to the Wall Street Journal. Musk dismissed the Chinese worries by saying that there was a strong incentive for Tesla to “be very confidential with any information. ... If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.’ Notably also last week, Tesla revoked access to its full-self driving software for drivers who did not pay enough heed to the road Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $662.16 on Tuesday. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Irresistible To Institutional Buyers Even At ,000: What You Need To KnowIs Elon Musk's Influence On Dogecoin Price Waning?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boulder Tried, and Failed, to Ban Weapon Used in Attack

    In the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, cities across the country began passing their own gun control laws when state and federal governments failed to act. The city of Boulder, Colorado, was one of them, unanimously adopting a wide-ranging ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump-stock devices. “I think it’s time to say ‘enough,’” Jill Adler Grano, the City Council member who proposed the ban, said after the council’s initial vote. Gun rights supporters filed an immediate challenge, arguing that only the state could regulate firearms in Colorado, and earlier this month, a state judge agreed. Boulder was prohibited from enforcing its nearly 3-year-old assault weapons ban. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Less than two weeks later a man armed with an assault-style weapon walked into a Boulder supermarket and opened fire, killing 10 people. The gunman could have purchased his weapon in another town, but there has been a particularly keen sense of dismay and frustration in a city that tried, and failed, to prevent one of the most horrific kinds of gun violence. “My heart is broken,” said Adler Grano, who is no longer on the City Council. “We tried so hard to prevent this from happening, yet here we are.” In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Boulder was primed to take action. The city is only 30 miles away from Columbine High School, where 12 students and a teacher were fatally gunned down in 1999. It is 35 miles from Aurora, where 12 people were killed by a gunman who walked into a movie theater and opened fire. In all, since 1993, 47 people have died in mass shootings in public spaces in Colorado. But Boulder’s aborted effort to control the kind of weapons used in such attacks has illustrated the daunting challenge of cities that try to go it on their own: Aggressive legal challenges have successfully undermined some local ordinances. Lawmakers who endorse gun control legislation have been ousted. The industry keeps innovating around gun regulations. And perhaps most daunting of all is the state law that provided the basis for the challenge to Boulder’s ordinance, a preemption — similar to those in effect in more than 40 states — that gives the state sole authority to regulate firearms. “It’s incredibly challenging,” said Stephen Fenberg, a Democrat who is Colorado’s Senate majority leader. “We are a traditional libertarian Western state. We’re also a state that has seen a lot of gun violence. It’s a complicated topic for us.” Across the country, gun regulation has become a patchwork of laws, with a variety of federal, state and local laws regulating sales, storage and allowable specifications for firearms. Gun rights advocates have been strong supporters of state preemption laws like Colorado’s, arguing that local ordinances like Boulder’s are a nightmare for gun owners who must navigate varying restrictions from city to city. In Colorado, with a strong hunting tradition among liberals and conservatives alike, a variety of gun control measures have been adopted but there is also powerful bipartisan support for Second Amendment rights. Still, most of the regulations passed have cleared the legislature over the overwhelming opposition of Republican lawmakers. After the supermarket attack this week, the Colorado State Shooting Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association, said in a statement that it would oppose all gun control measures as a “mistaken way to attempt to prevent these shootings.” Taylor Rhodes, executive director of the gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, said lawmakers in Colorado should embrace regulations that allow the carrying of weapons without a permit in order to prevent more mass shootings. But he acknowledged that gun control efforts have been increasingly successful in the state. “They’ve been gaining traction over the years, but we’re still here fighting, and we won’t stop fighting,” Rhodes said. The state’s regulation history has been a series of steps, many of them halting. After the Columbine massacre, lawmakers proposed to close a loophole that had allowed people to buy weapons at gun shows without a background check. But it took a voter initiative to make it into law. After the Aurora attack, whose ferocity was accelerated by the use of a 100-round drum magazine, Colorado lawmakers restricted the size of high-capacity magazines, one of a series of new control measures. Not long after, two Democratic lawmakers who had provided crucial support for the package were pushed out of office in a recall vote. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who lived in the nearby suburb of Arvada, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the latest attack at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Despite Alissa’s own history of aggression, he had managed to purchase a semi-automatic pistol the week before the shooting, and also had a second gun in his possession at the time of the attack, according to a police affidavit. AR-style weapons, first developed for battlefield use, have for years been a growing target of gun control advocates as such firearms repeatedly are deployed during mass shootings. The gun purchased by Alissa was a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic weapon, essentially a shortened version of an AR-15-style rifle marketed as a pistol. Authorities have not said where Alissa bought the weapon. Under federal law, shortened rifles have strict regulations, based on fears that such high-powered weapons can be concealed before the commission of crimes. Under Colorado state law, such rifles are banned. But the gun purchased by Alissa, while carrying some of the hallmarks of a longer AR-15, had instead been marketed as a pistol — a gun that can be shot with one hand but which comes with a stabilizer that looks similar to the buttstock of a rifle. As such, it would have been allowed under state law, but it appears to conflict with Boulder’s assault weapons ban, which prohibits pistols with magazines outside the grip and also devices that allow it to be stabilized with both hands. Guns purchased from licensed dealers must go through a federal background check, and states have embraced broader background-check rules to prevent sales to troubled people outside of gun stores. States, including Colorado in 2019, have also adopted red-flag laws that allow a judge to temporarily restrict a person’s access to firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others. Alissa had been convicted of a misdemeanor in the assault of another student in his high school a few years ago. And Alissa’s brother told CNN that his brother had shown signs of being paranoid and anti-social. But while federal and state laws can prevent people who are a danger to the community from acquiring or possessing guns, it does not appear that Alissa’s past actions ever triggered such restrictions against him. In some ways, with neighboring communities carrying widely different gun laws, local ordinances such as the one Boulder passed are statements of political conviction as much as they are effective prohibitions on guns. When Adler Grano, the Boulder council member, proposed her assault weapons ban, she said she knew the idea had support from many locals, and felt, after watching a continued political stalemate at the federal level, that local officials would have to step up. “Our country has gone through mass shooting after mass shooting for decades now,” she said. “I have a son in high school, and it just felt like, ‘We have got to do something. If the federal government is not going to take action, we’re just going to keep talking around in circles.' ” But the public’s support was hardly unanimous. Large numbers of opponents, some of them armed, spoke up against the measure at council meetings. The new ordinance increased the legal age for buying a firearm from 18 to 21 in Boulder, banned the sale of assault-style weapons that met certain criteria, required the registration or surrender of assault weapons that had previously been purchased, and reduced the magazine capacity from the state’s limit of 15 to 10. But the new regulations could only go so far. A person wishing to buy an assault rifle would only need to leave city limits to legally purchase one, highlighting the limitations of a patchwork, city-by-city approach to gun policy. Rachel Friend, a member of the City Council who formerly led the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, an organization that advocates for gun regulation, said city officials had been convinced that gun regulation in the country would have to come from the bottom up — but the judge’s decision overturning Boulder’s ban now threatens their city’s effort. “I can’t tell you how angering that is,” Friend said. “I’m supporting and advocating for us to appeal.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Boulder shooting victims: Everything we know about 10 people killed in Colorado attack

    Tributes have been flooding in since the massacre

  • ‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

    Asylum-seekers from Central America tell Andrew Buncombe how they made it to McAllen, Texas, creating a major challenge for Joe Biden

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

    The singer formally asks a judge to remove Jamie Spears from his role as her conservator.

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to sit out game against San Antonio

    Kawhi Leonard will not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday because of soreness in his right foot, the team announced.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • AT&T actress Milana Vayntrub reveals she now hides her body in adverts over online bullying

    The 34-year-old actor plays the famed character of salesperson Lily Adams in the commercial

  • Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results

    The vaccine-maker slightly amends its efficacy rates as it awaits US regulatory approval.