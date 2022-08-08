Colombia: New left-wing leader wants global drugs rethink

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leo Sands - BBC News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gustavo Petro
    42° President of Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for a fresh global strategy to combat illegal drugs trafficking.

Speaking at his inauguration, the country's first ever left-wing leader declared the "war on drugs" a failure.

Hundreds of thousands of people died in Colombia's decades-long civil war, fuelled in part by the narcotics trade.

The 62-year-old former Bogota mayor and ex-rebel fighter was elected in June on a radical manifesto promising to fight inequality and ban new oil projects.

Mr Petro told a crowd of his supporters in Bogota that it is time for a new global convention that "accepts the war on drugs has failed."

"It has left a million dead Latin Americans during 40 years," he said, "and it leaves 70,000 North Americans dead by overdose each year."

More than 50 years ago US President Richard Nixon kickstarted a global anti-narcotics strategy that emphasised criminalisation and the use of police force, which became known as the "war on drugs."

Colombia's newly sworn-in president said the strategy had merely strengthened the power of mafia gangs and weakened Latin American states over decades.

In Colombia, which according to estimates produces more than half of the world's cocaine, criminal groups and local militias are heavily involved in the drug's production and transportation to consumers around the world - including in the US and Europe.

Mr Petro's predecessor, Ivan Duque, made the war on drugs a key priority of his government - enlisting substantial US support to crack down on cocaine production across the Colombian countryside.

Image shows cheering crowd
Supporters cheered Colombia's new president at his inauguration speech on Sunday

More than 100,000 supporters gathered in Bogota's main square on Sunday to watch the former Marxist rebel make history by being sworn in as Colombia's first left-wing leader.

He will serve with Francia Márquez, who was elected alongside Mr Petro to serve as Colombia's first black vice-president.

"I do not want two countries, just as I do not want two societies, I want a strong, just and united Colombia," Mr Petro said after being sworn in, Reuters news agency reports.

June's vote was held amid widespread discontent at the way the country had been run, and there were anti-government protests last year in which dozens of people died.

The new leader was elected on a radical manifesto to fight inequality by providing free university education, pension reforms, and high taxes on unproductive lands - a departure for Colombia which up until now has voted only conservative presidents into office.

He also pledged to fully implement a 2016 peace deal that ended a 50-year long conflict with the communist guerrilla group, Farc, and to seek negotiations with the still-active ELN rebels.

Mr Petro's inauguration marks a major political change in direction for the country, which for decades had been led by moderates and conservatives.

You might also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • By taking a strategic step back, Biden finds legacy-defining victories

    Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.

  • Worst flight chaos over, Lufthansa board member tells Funke media

    The worst is over for German airline Lufthansa after staff shortages caused flight chaos over the summer, but levels of sick leave remain challenging, board member Christina Foerster told newspapers in the Funke Media group. "Nevertheless, this summer we are dealing with a level of sick leave that is not easy to offset," said Foerster, adding the situation remained challenging. Most flight cancellations are affecting domestic routes where there are alternatives, she said.

  • How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

    It's hard to plan for exactly how much money you'll need in retirement because it depends upon a number of factors, including where you live and what sort of expenses you have. Some people are lucky...

  • Kevin Harvick Wins at Michigan, Takes Playoff Spot

    Harvick was out of the playoffs on points before the season-saving win.

  • 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

    You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of...

  • Senate Passes Climate Bill. The Rush to Renewable Energy Is On.

    The bill could greatly accelerate the global transition to wind, solar and other clean energy. For investors, it will pay to be picky.

  • 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...

  • Trump returns to CPAC as questions swirl about a 2024 run

    Former President Donald Trump will take the stage on Saturday as the keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

  • Anti-abortion Gen Zers see cause as social justice

    Anti-abortion Gen-Z activists think their fight isn't at odds with the generational theme.

  • Meta's AI chatbot has some election-denying, antisemitic bugs to work out after the company asked users to help train it

    Meta's new Blenderbot AI learns from users interacting with it, causing the chatbot to repeat election-denying claims, antisemitic tropes, and conspiracy theories.

  • Kevin Harvick ends his 65-race NASCAR Cup winless streak at Michigan

    Kevin Harvick pulls away from Bubba Wallace on restart with 35 laps to go to earn his sixth NASCAR Cup win at Michigan International Speedway.

  • Israel says Iron Dome shoots down 97% of Gaza rockets

    Israel's Iron Dome interceptor has shot down 97% of Palestinian rockets it has engaged during the weekend surge of Gaza fighting, the military said, an improvement in the performance of the U.S.-backed system. First fielded in 2011, Iron Dome - which launches guided missiles to hit incoming rockets and other short-range threats mid-air - was rated as 85% successful by Israeli and U.S. defence officials. Made by state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd with support from U.S. firm Raytheon Technologies Corp, Iron Dome is designed to economise on costly interceptor missiles by engaging only rockets that are on a trajectory to hit populated areas.

  • China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

    China said Sunday it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. Taiwan said that it continued to detect several batches of Chinese aircraft, ships and drones operating around the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island and mainland China, and “simulating attacks on the island of Taiwan and our ships at sea.” Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected a total of 66 Chinese aircraft and 14 Chinese warships conducting joint naval and air exercises around the Taiwan Strait.

  • Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial amid Russia threat

    Hiroshima on Saturday remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup and as fears grow of another such attack amid Russia's war on Ukraine. The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.

  • China state TV shows military drills around Taiwan

    STORY: CCTV showed naval warships on patrol, fighter jets in the sky, military vehicles and ground troops participating in drills.The exercises were focused on testing its land strike and sea assault capabilities, said China's military.Beijing launched four days of unprecedented military exercises in response to a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a self-governing island which China claims sovereignty over.The Chinese military exercises, centered on six areas surrounding Taiwan, began on Thursday (August 4) and were scheduled to last until midday on Sunday.

  • Sen. Cruz blasts Dems for pushing 'terrible' spending bill, 'lying' to Americans

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discussed what was happening on the Senate floor as a vote-a-rama on the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill continued to go on.

  • McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO vote

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) clinched a victory on Wednesday when the Senate — including 48 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans — voted overwhelmingly to admit Finland and Sweden to NATO. The resolution, which cleared the chamber in a bipartisan 95-1 vote, was a top priority for the Republican leader, who wanted to send a signal…

  • DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"

    Florida specialty license plate that features "Don't Tread on Me" message warning of government tyranny. DeSantis says a message for out-of-state cars

  • GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’

    The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'No One Can Convince Me' Jan. 6 Rioters Weren't Antifa

    The 2020 election conspiracy theorist added that those criminally charged "for things they shouldn't have done" during the Capitol attack are being unfairly treated.