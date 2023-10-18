Colombia might cut ties with Israel over war

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro , is threatening to cut diplomatic relations with Israel, and calling the government, Nazis.

Does he have any understanding at all of what a Nazi is?

They were a right-wing organization of the government who was instrumental in destroying and gassing to death 12 million innocent men women and children, because of their religion.

Does Petro even understand what happened in Israel?

Is he seriously a president using no historical facts?

Someone must have lost a crap shoot to get him elected. He should be embarrassed by his statement and no less apologize.

Janet Weller,

Coral Springs