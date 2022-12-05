Colombia mudslide: Dozens of people die as bus is buried

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News
·2 min read
Aerial view of the landslide
Part of the mountainside gave way and buried at least three vehicles

A landslide on a road in the province of Risaralda in western Colombia has killed at least 27 people, the country's president has announced.

A bus full of passengers was among several vehicles buried under mud and rocks, which tumbled down a hillside following heavy rains.

One of the passengers helped his wife and two children escape from the bus before he was buried and died.

At least three children are among those killed, President Gustavo Petro said.

The landslide happened in the early hours of Sunday morning local time on the road leading to the northern province of Chocó.

Witnesses said an intercity bus, a jeep, and a motorbike had stopped on the road because of a car accident further ahead when part of the hillside collapsed on top of them.

The bus is thought to have had two drivers and 25 passengers on board when it set off, but more passengers could have boarded along the way.

Aerial view of the landslide
Rescuers are proceeding carefully to avoid the bus tumbling down the hillside

One of those who died inside the bus was identified as Guillermo Ibargüen. His son Andrés told Caracol News that "Dad helped me get out of the bus through a little hole".

"I had to throw myself down the ravine. When I jumped, the mud had covered everything," he said.

Ibargüen also helped his wife and his daughter escape the bus in time.

At least nine people have survived the landslide, including one girl who rescuers saw clinging to the body of her dead mother.

Landslides are not uncommon in Colombia, especially in the rainy season, and mountain roads are often cut off by mud and rocks.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians strike Kryvyi Rih overnight, casualties reported

    After midnight on 5 December, the Russians launched three rockets at the city of Kryvyi Rih, hitting an industrial business and killing one employee and injuring three others. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Details: Reznichenko has reported that Russian forces hit an industrial business.

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC backs South African president over corruption report

    Leaders of the governing ANC support Cyril Ramaphosa who was facing a possible impeachment vote.

  • South African president awaits party decision on his fate

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance as he faces calls from within the ANC and from opposition parties to step down from his position amid a scandal involving the president's animal farm. Ramaphosa was recused from Sunday's meeting of the ruling ANC, which came days after an independent parliamentary panel issued a report that suggested he may have broken anti-corruption laws.

  • Is working out while high L.A.'s next fitness craze? This trainer is betting on it

    Stoned+Toned workouts include cannabis and exercise. The Los Angeles company's founder is betting on the legal cannabis boom bringing fitness along.

  • Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead

    Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted Monday. It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production. “Increasing output takes time” said Diego Lopes da Silva, a senior researcher with SIPRI, adding that if the supply chain disruptions continue, “it may take several years for some of the main arms producers to meet the new demand created by the Ukraine war.”

  • Report of ‘Secret’ Saudi Oil Production Deal Probed by House GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans announced a probe into reports of a failed “secret deal to boost oil production” between Biden administration officials and Saudi Arabia, as the party prepares to take majority control of the chamber next year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a

  • It wasn't just the Eagles' A.J. Brown who spanked the Tennessee Titans on Sunday | Estes

    A.J. Brown sent the Tennessee Titans a message on a touchdown that ultimately didn't count. And the Philadelphia Eagles spanked them, too.

  • Ambitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- With its gleaming offices, electric buses and economically productive residents, Nusantara is the quintessential modern metropolis—smack in the middle of a vast rainforest. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Imp

  • Indonesia set to pass new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage

    Indonesia is expected to ratify sweeping changes to its criminal code on Tuesday, senior officials confirmed, in a legal overhaul that critics say could curb freedoms and police morality in the Southeast Asian nation. Insulting the president and spreading views counter to the secular national ideology, known as the Pancasila, will also be outlawed. Legal experts and civil society groups say such changes to the penal code are a "huge setback" for the world's third-largest democracy.

  • Lead pastor who took leave over messages with woman is welcomed back to Texas church

    He returned days after his 20th anniversary of being lead pastor, described by the church as a “beautiful coincidence.”

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Haiti: Inside the capital city taken hostage by brutal gangs

    Orla Guerin reports from Port-au-Prince, where Haitians live in fear of killings, kidnappings and rape.

  • Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production boost as Ukraine drains stocks

    But its plan for a ramp up in production hinges on Congress.

  • Lockheed teams with Israel's Rafael on laser defense

    U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp. and Israeli defense contractor Rafael on Monday said they will team up to develop a high-energy laser system to defend against aerial attacks. Development, testing, and manufacturing will take place both in the U.S. and Israel, the companies said. Lockheed's chief operating officer, Frank St. John, said the agreement will help customers “stay ahead of their adversaries.”

  • 50 Funny And Depressing Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It Was Like To Be A Woman This Year

    "My ideal summer body is one that I have complete control over." —@omgskrView Entire Post ›

  • ‘SNL’ Goes Off on Kanye West for Declaring ‘I Like Hitler’

    NBCKanye West served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live seven times over 13 years. But despite the fact that the show has welcomed Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the not-too-distant past, it seems unlikely the rapper will be back on the show again.“Well, you guys are not going to believe this, but Alex Jones and Kanye West got together this week and it didn’t go great,” Colin Jost said at the top of SNL’s “Weekend Update.” Noting that West made antisemitic jokes and at one point declared ‘I

  • Jennifer Aniston Is Clearly Ready for the Holidays in These Rare & Goofy Photos

    Whether it be a saucy, bikini post or a goofy video with one of her industry friends, everyone on social media pauses everything to see what Jennifer Aniston has to share on Instagram. This time, she’s making sure everyone knows she’s already in the holiday spirit this year! On Dec 1, right when the first […]

  • Junkyard Gem: 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche Z66

    A 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche Z66, the special-edition "On-Road" version, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.

  • Car crashes into yoga studio in Wakefield, police say

    A car crashed into a yoga studio in Wakefield on Sunday, police said.

  • Glasgow airport open again after suspicious package triggered lockdown

    The terminal’s check-in and central search areas closed ‘due to an ongoing incident,’ says airport