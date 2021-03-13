Colombia will not rest in fight against killers of activists, Duque says

Colombia's President Ivan Duque speaks during the announcement of the granting of legal status of temporary protection to all Venezuelan migrants, in Bogota
Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta
·3 min read

By Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Ivan Duque defended his administration's handling of the killings of hundreds of human rights activists, saying the government would not rest "a single day" in its fight against the armed groups it blames.

At least 133 activists and community leaders were murdered last year, according to U.N. figures, the latest data to trigger international condemnation - including from the Biden administration - and calls for Duque's government to do more to protect activists.

His administration has repeatedly said its blows against criminal groups, illegal mining and drug trafficking will help protect activists, but it has often given few details about its efforts, including a recent promised increase in operations.

Most activists who have been killed had not requested government protection, Duque told Reuters in an interview late on Friday.

"The great majority of leaders who have been murdered have been leaders who didn't have any registered threat, and who also had not made any report," he said.

His government has shortened the time that activists who report threats wait before receiving protection, Duque said.

"Before it took up to three months. Today we have cases of responses within days," he said. "It must be taken into account that often the way an (armed) group tries to intimidate the population is by killing these leaders. That's why we won't rest a single day in confronting this phenomena."

Colombia said last month it would give 10-year legal status to some 1.7 million Venezuelans, nearly a million of whom are currently undocumented, while the United States last week granted Venezuelans temporary protected status.

"I think it's very important that this tool, which is a model, can also be employed by other countries," Duque said.

Data from the legalization process will help Colombia call on the international community for more aid, he said.

Colombia has been spending between $700 million and $800 million per year to provide services to migrants, he said. The protection measure will integrate migrants into the economy.

And he said the government is verifying the ages of people killed in a recent military bombing of former members of the FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal, after local media said those killed included children forcibly recruited by the group.

Duque said the government must use what is available to fight the rebels, and its operations always comply with human rights standards.

Though some supporters have said his term should be extended because of the pandemic, Duque said he will leave office as planned next year.

"I was elected for a four-year term," he said.

The Inter-American Development Bank, which will hold its annual conference in the coastal city of Barranquilla next week, should be recapitalized by its shareholders so it can help countries battered by the pandemic.

"We are seeing the effects of COVID and without a doubt the bank needs more capital and much more capacity for loans in the coming years," Duque said.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • George Floyd's family receives $27 million settlement from Minneapolis over his death

    The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's dying pleas for help were captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparking one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

  • California healthcare workers didn't know they were fighting a new variant this winter. Their trauma should be a warning.

    Nurses and doctors in Southern California weathered a horrific coronavirus surge this winter. A variant may have been at play.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3

    Washington can credit this win to the milestones: Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal, John Carlson reached 500 career points and goalie Ilya Samsonov got his first career assist. Nic Dowd used another fat number — a 185-foot empty-netter — to seal the victory. “I can't believe it's taken that long to end one that way,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette.

  • Elon Musk has cast doubt on the safety of the second COVID-19 jab in a tweet to his millions of followers

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has downplayed the risk of the virus, which has killed more than 500,000 Americans, on multiple occasions.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • How Joe Biden—in Less Than Two Months—Turned Ronald Reagan’s Decades-Old Conventional Wisdom on Its Head

    Bloomberg/Getty“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.’” With that famous line, uttered by Ronald Reagan on Aug. 12, 1986, during his second term as president, the GOP mantra for decades to come was born.In fact, this philosophy later even found a home in the Democratic Party. President Bill Clinton in his 1996 State of the Union address declared that, “The era of big government is over,” explaining that, “We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington.” And during an October 2000 presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush, pundits at the time noted that the two seemed to be competing for the title of “the candidate of smaller government.” Gore even bragged that his “reinventing government” campaign as vice president under Clinton had reduced the government to its smallest level in terms of jobs since 1960.Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not Those days are, thankfully, gone—at least for now. Even a good chunk of Republicans recognize that during this pandemic, the federal government offering to help is not “terrifying.” Rather, it can be a life-saver both in terms of health and finances.In fact, moments after President Biden finished his national address Thursday marking one year since the virus was declared a pandemic, Trump-lovers Sean Hannity, Mike Huckabee, and others were whining that Biden did not thank Trump for launching “Operation Warp Speed” –the $18 billion federal government program designed to “accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccine.” Even these staunch conservatives were implicitly admitting that this federal government program was effective at helping Americans.Another body blow to Reagan’s philosophy that the government is inherently bad can be seen in the remarkable level of support for the massive COVID relief packages. Last March, when the $2.2 trillion CARES Act—the first relief bill—was signed by Trump, it was supported by 77 percent of Americans, including a whopping 76 percent of Republicans.By December 2020, two-thirds of Americans believed the federal government had not done enough to “provide economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” including 46 percent of Republicans per a PBS/Marist poll. This was similar to the 70 percent support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package that he signed into law Thursday that will provide direct stimulus checks, funds for schools to reopen, extended unemployment benefits, assistance to state and local governments, and more—with Texas receiving the second most state aid in the nation at $27 billion.Yes, this is a unique time for our nation faced with a deadly pandemic that is still taking nearly 1,500 lives a day; as of last week more than 20 million Americans are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it’s unlikely we would’ve seen this level of broad support for large government spending and new programs—especially among Republicans.But this is still the perfect time for Democrats to usher in more programs that help Americans on a range of issues from minimum wage to health care. In fact, both of these issues see broad support among voters. For example, a majority of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15, and even 51 percent of Republicans support a minimum wage increase of some amount, just not to $15. On the issue of health care, 63 percent of Americans in a September Pew poll believe federal government is “responsible” to ensure all American have health coverage, up a bit from 59 percent in 2019.The hard part is how to enact policies that are supported by a majority of Americans, even with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House? It’s not just the Senate filibuster standing in the way but also possibly the ghost of the last major government program enacted by Democrats, the ACA, which many viewed as a reason for the Democrats losing control of the House in the 2010 midterms.In fact, in 2014, Chuck Schumer, then the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, directly blamed the passage the ACA for hurting Democrats in the midterms, saying the party “blew the opportunity the American people gave them.” He added a line then that might still be in his thought process today: “After passing the stimulus, Democrats should have continued to propose middle class-oriented programs and built on the partial success of the stimulus.”Of course, Schumer knows while the ACA was an albatross around the neck of Democrats in 2010 and 2014 midterms, protecting it was one of the primary reasons Democrats won the House in 2018. In fact, the ACA’s approval has risen from 38 percent in the mid 2010s to the mid-50s today. That very well could be seen as an indicator of how public opinion over the past decade or so has evolved, with Americans now seeing government as being helpful.The Democrats in Congress know they have to deliver. As Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, explained to me, if Democrats don’t deliver on issues like minimum wage, “people are going to stop trusting us.” Jayapal has vowed to push for a broad progressive agenda, and my hope is that Democrats take the wins where they can even if It means compromising, given the filibuster.The pandemic has made it clear that Reagan’s philosophy of the federal government being inherently “terrifying” no longer resonates with most Americans. This is the time for the Democratic Party to boldly champion programs that make the case to our fellow Americans that the federal government can help them beyond just times of dire need—because it can.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Photo captures Cuomo wrapped in a blanket outside his home after a week of sexual misconduct allegations and calls for him to resign

    New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined calls for Cuomo to resign Friday, the day the photo was taken.

  • These before and after aerial shots show the devastation left behind from the massive military complex blast in Equatorial Guinea

    The local government declared the radius of the blast site a catastrophe zone and announced three days of national mourning starting on Wednesday.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • Lakers, who will miss Anthony Davis a little longer, rally to beat Indiana Pacers

    The Lakers rally past the Indiana Pacers 105-100 in their first game after the All-Star break, but Anthony Davis (calf) is out at least two more weeks.

  • Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps' NFT sex tape is being resold for over $260 million by the anonymous RultonFyder

    Rapper Azealia Banks sold an NFT sex tape with her fiancé Ryder Ripps. It originally sold for $17,000. It's being resold for over $260 million.

  • Tom Brady's new extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million in cap space and means he's nearly guaranteed to reach his goal of playing until 45

    Tom Brady has long said it's his goal to play until he's 45. His new extension in Tampa Bay shows he's ready to do it.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • Miami’s most glamorous couple is done. Here’s what we know

    We’ll never get to see Jennifer Lopez’s fourth wedding dress, after all.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she's willing to be in another Marvel movie - if she can film it in 'a day or two'

    Don't expect a Pepper Potts standalone movie anytime soon. Gwyneth Paltrow only wants "small" appearances in the MCU going forward.

  • After Elon Musk opened Tesla's Bay Area factory against local rules, around 450 workers got COVID-19

    Tesla kept its 10,000-person Fremont factory open despite hundreds of cases, according to The Washington Post.

  • Charles Barkley on anti-Semitic slur from Heat’s Meyers Leonard: ‘He said something that was really stupid’

    Six months after Meyers Leonard appeared on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” in an emotional Sept. 11 appearance to reflect on his brother’s military service, the Miami Heat center was chastised by the show’s cast for the anti-Semitic slur he uttered this week while livestreaming video-game play. “I like Meyers Leonard,” Charles Barkley said during the conversation between himself, fellow former players ...

  • In light of Cuomo allegations, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests Dems have a double standard when it comes to allegations of sexual harassment

    Whitmer said she supported New York AG Tish James' investigation, and shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault, according to Politico.