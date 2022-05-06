Colombia to offer second coronavirus booster shots to over 50s, others

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota
·1 min read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will offer a second coronavirus booster shot to people aged 50 and over, the government said on Friday.

Colombia has reported just under 6.1 million confirmed coronavirus infections and 139,809 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

The decision on a second booster comes after the Andean country of around 50 million people hit its target of fully vaccinating 70% of its population, the government said.

A second booster shot "will be important to keep protecting ourselves, saving lives, and giving confidence to the population," President Ivan Duque said in a statement.

Second boosters will consist of either a half dose of the Moderna vaccine or a full dose of the Pfizer vaccine, he added.

Those eligible for the second booster can get it four months after receiving their first, the government said.

The government in March had started to offer second boosters to those with autoimmune conditions and those who had received organ transplants.

Almost 11.9 million people have received a first booster shot, according to Health Ministry figures, while just over 19,000 have had a second booster.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Walz and Health Commissioner Malcolm get another booster, urge others to do the same

    Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm each got another dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday in an effort to promote the extra protection booster shots provide. Minnesotans should expect boosters to become a routine, Walz said outside St. Paul Corner Drug on St. Clair Avenue where he and Malcolm got their shots. The governor noted the importance of “trusted” local ...

  • Former Columbus police officer sentenced to two years for sexual offense with young girl

    Raymond A. Rose III was sentenced to two years in prison for inappropriately touching a 10-year-old-girl whom he also was accused of videotaping naked.

  • Twelve mind-blowing facts about the criminal justice system — and the best ways to fix it

    #AWJ2022: Problems remain well-known and abundant in the justice system, but activists are describing new research and new approaches at day two of the American Workforce and Justice Summit, <strong>Josh Marcus</strong> writes

  • Taking ibuprofen with certain high blood pressure medications may damage kidneys, study says

    Patients who are prescribed a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system inhibitor to control their hypertension, should avoid taking ibuprofen

  • FDA finds ‘no evidence’ that second Pfizer pill stops repeat COVID-19 symptoms

    While Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid does offer a reduction in hospitalization and deaths, there is currently “no evidence” to suggest that prolonging and repeating a course of the drug has any more benefit according to an FDA official. John Farley, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday…

  • Moderna CEO Says FDA Meeting Will Be Too Late to Switch Covid Strains for Fall Vaccine

    CEO Stéphane Bancel spoke after the drug company reported profits and revenue that easily beat what Wall Street had expected.

  • Doctors investigating why some report rebound in COVID-19 symptoms after Paxlovid

    When Laura Martin tested positive for COVID-19 last month during an extended stay in California, she was prescribed Paxlovid, the highly touted antiviral drug created by Pfizer. Just one day after her diagnosis, she started her five-day course of pills, which have been shown to dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Martin, a 63-year-old Boston native who now resides in Canada, said she was thrilled when her symptoms began to subside.

  • Pfizer Is Poised to Shatter These 2 Records in 2022

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) just delivered the best quarter in the company's history. Pfizer is poised to shatter these two biopharmaceutical industry records in 2022. Pfizer's Comirnaty already holds the title as the best-selling drug in a single year.

  • This Prediction From Moderna's CEO Should Eliminate Investors' Biggest Worry

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares have dropped about 40% this year for one big reason. Investors are concerned about future revenue once the coronavirus threat eases around the world. In fact, I would say it's investors' biggest worry when it comes to Moderna right now.

  • COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Weekly updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines

    A resource for information on coronavirus in Oklahoma, including deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and new cases.

  • FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

    U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine. U.S. authorities for months have recommended that Americans get Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of J&J's vaccine.

  • This Stock Is Trouncing the Market in 2022 -- and Its Prospects Just Got Even Better

    Most stocks have fallen, with the S&P 500 index in correction territory and the Nasdaq Composite index in bear territory again. In 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) became the first company to win U.S. approval of a drug that treated the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex has achieved remarkable success in the subsequent years with a virtual monopoly in the CF market.

  • Novavax files for authorization of COVID-19 shot among adolescents in Britain

    Britain had in February cleared the two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults amid a spike in cases fueled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Novavax's submission includes data from a late-stage trial in the United States, where the vaccine showed 80% efficacy among adolescents when Delta was the dominant variant in the country. The drugmaker in late January filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 shot for adults in the United States.

  • U.S. limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks

    The J&J shot, which received U.S. clearance in February 2021 for adults, can be administered in cases where authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or if an individual is less keen on using the other two shots, the Food and Drug Administration said. J&J is one of the three vaccines in use in the United States.

  • J&J Stock Slips as Covid Vaccine Restricted by FDA Over Blood Clot Risk

    The FDA says the single-dose shot should be given only to those who request it or cannot receive other vaccines.

  • Argenx Stock Climbs as Sales of New Drug Blow Past Expectations

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Vygard in December to treat people with the neuromuscular disease generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Use Limited By US Food And Drug Administration Advisory

    The claims that Covid-19 vaccines are “safe and effective” now comes with a “But.” The US Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine should only be used in emergencies. Its use is now intended only for people 18 and older for whom other vaccines aren’t appropriate or accessible, or […]

  • FDA limits use of J&J vaccine over rare blood clots

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced that it is limiting the authorization for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 to people who cannot or will not get other versions of the vaccine, citing the risk of rare blood clots. The authorization for the J&J vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, is…

  • Never Mix Blood Pressure Medication With This OTC Med, New Study Warns

    It's never a good feeling to be told you have high blood pressure. While the condition is common, it can lead to more serious complications, including stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure, per the Mayo Clinic. Thankfully, getting that diagnosis means you can make lifestyle changes or start taking prescription medication to help get your blood pressure back under control. If you are on blood pressure meds, however, you'll want to take note of a recent study, which found that certain over-the-

  • FDA restricts use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk

    According to the FDA, the J & J COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people who can't receive other vaccines or those who specifically request it