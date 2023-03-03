Colombia proposes shipping invasive hippos to India, Mexico

FILE — Hippos float in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Feb. 4, 2021. Colombia intends to undertake the task of trying to transfer to India and Mexico at least 70 hippos that live in the surroundings of the park as a measure to control its population, the manager of Animal Protection and Welfare at the Antioquia Environment Secretariat said Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
5
ASTRID SUÁREZ
·2 min read

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia is proposing transferring at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch - descendants of four imported from Africa illegally by the late drug lord in the 1980s – to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population.

The hippos, which are territorial and weigh up to 3 tons, have spread far beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch, located 200 kilometer (124 mile) from Bogota along the Magdalena River. Environmental authorities estimate there are about 130 hippos in the area in Antioquia province and their population could reach 400 in eight years.

Escobar’s Hacienda Napoles — and the hippos — have become a sort of local tourist attraction in the years since the kingpin was killed by police in 1993. When his ranch was abandoned, the hippos survived and reproduced in local rivers and favorable climatic conditions.

Scientists warn the hippos do not have a natural predator in Colombia and are a potential problem for biodiversity since their feces change the composition of the rivers and could impact the habitat of manatees and capybaras. Last year, Colombia’s government declared them a toxic invasive species.

The plan to take them to India and Mexico has been forming for more than a year, said Lina Marcela de los Ríos Morales, director of animal protection and welfare at Antioquia’s environment ministry.

The hippos would be lured with food into large, iron containers and transferred by truck to the international airport in the city of Rionegro, 150 kilometers away. From there, they would be flown to India and Mexico, where there are sanctuaries and zoos capable of taking in and caring for the animals.

“It is possible to do, we already have experience relocating hippos in zoos nationwide,” said David Echeverri López, a spokesman for Cornare, the local environmental authority that would be in charge of the relocations.

The plan is to send 60 hippos to the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat, India, which De los Ríos Morales said would cover the cost of the containers and airlift. Another 10 hippos would go to zoos and sanctuaries in Mexico such as the Ostok, located in Sinaloa.

“We work with Ernesto Zazueta, who is the president of sanctuaries and zoos in Mexico, who is the one who liaisons with different countries and manage their rescues,” said the official.

The plan is to focus on the hippos living in the rivers surrounding the Hacienda Napoles ranch, not the ones inside the ranch because they are in a controlled environment and don’t threaten the local ecosystem.

The relocations would help control the hippo population, and though the animals’ native habitat is Africa, it is more humane than the alternate proposal of exterminating them as an invasive species, said De los Ríos Morales.

Ecuador, the Philippines and Botswana have also expressed their willingness to relocated Colombian hippos to their countries, according to the Antioquia Governor’s Office.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia says all countries want to see China not supply weapons to Russia

    Australia's foreign minister said she raised Russia's invasion of Ukraine with her Chinese counterpart, telling reporters after their meeting that all countries want to see China "do the right thing" and not supply weapons to Russia. Washington and its allies have said in recent weeks that China was considering providing weapons to Russia, which Beijing denies. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she raised Russia's conduct in her meeting with China's foreign minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

  • Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in US states where they remain legal -Politico

    Last month, 20 Republican state attorneys general told Walgreens and CVS Health Corp that they could run afoul of federal and state law if they distribute the abortion drug mifepristone by mail. Walgreens has assured them it will not dispense the pills in stores or by mail, Politico said. The pharmacy is not distributing the pills anywhere in the country but is working to obtain certification to do so in some states, Politico reported, saying the firm declined to say which states.

  • Heat pumps have triggered a revolt against Net Zero

    A knock-on the door. A quick inspection of the premises. And then, before you know it, a group of uniformed men have taken over the house and started dismantling it piece by piece.

  • Winter storms lift parts of California out of drought conditions

    Winter storms lift parts of California out of drought conditions

  • 11 sharks wash up on South African beach, researchers say. Their livers were missing

    A pair of clever predators seem to have a preference for a particular organ.

  • 'Choreography' of Finland, Sweden NATO entry 'not our main concern,' White House says

    U.S. President Joe Biden wants both Finland and Sweden in NATO and is more focused on both countries joining rather than them doing so at the same time, the White House said on Thursday. "Finland and Sweden are going to be great NATO allies," said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House's national security team, at a briefing for reporters when asked if Biden would support allowing Finland into NATO before Sweden.

  • Michigan Muslim Group Warns State That LGBTQ Bill Might Be Unconstitutional

    The Council of American Islamic Relations has submitted a petition to Michigan lawmakers arguing that sections of an LGBTQ bill might be unconstitutional and could undermine protections for religious freedoms.

  • San Francisco's Bay Bridge Lights Will Go Dark Indefinitely on Sunday

    We’re typically concerned with shortening our drives and covering the toll when it comes to suspension bridges. Yet, suspension bridges can also become symbols of the areas where they are built. San Francisco is likely near the top of many lists of cities recognizable for their bridges, next to Pittsburgh and Venice. California’s Golden Gate Bridge’s two towers in international orange, carpeted by fog, is an evocative image of the city for many. A close second would likely be the Bay Bridge’s gl

  • Porn Zoom bomb forces cancellation of Fed's Waller event

    The decision to cancel was made in consultation with the Fed after the intrusion. A few minutes before the event was to start, one participant using the screen name "Dan" began displaying graphic, pornographic images, according to a Reuters reporter on the call.

  • Wealthy Wichita woman gets prison sentence for multi-million-dollar embezzlement scheme

    Nancy Martin admitted to stealing millions while she worked as a bookkeeper, business manager and chief operating officer for two physician-owned businesses in Wichita.

  • Iranian warships in Rio de Janeiro stirring concern abroad

    The arrival this week to Rio de Janeiro of two Iranian warships that Brazil's government authorized to dock has prompted rebukes both from Israel and the U.S. “Israel sees the docking of Iranian warships in Brazil a few days ago, as a dangerous and regretful development,” the spokesperson of Israel's foreign relations ministry, Lior Haiat, wrote Thursday on Twitter.

  • Iran’s Confrontation with the West Has Entered a ‘Very Dangerous Moment,’ Expert Says

    Iran's thinking about its nuclear weapons may have crossed the Rubicon, says Vali Nasr, in a Q&A.

  • Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in US states where they remain legal: Politico

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will not dispense abortion pills in several U.S. states where they are still legal, Politico reported on Thursday citing the pharmacy. Last month, 20 Republican state attorneys general told Walgreens and CVS Health Corp that they could run afoul of federal and state law if they distribute the abortion drug mifepristone by mail. Walgreens has assured them it will not dispense the pills in stores or by mail, Politico said.

  • Arizona court OKs execution request that AG tried to undo

    The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant to execute a prisoner even though the state’s new Democratic attorney general tried to withdraw her Republican predecessor’s request to carry out the execution. The decision to schedule the execution of Aaron Gunches came six weeks after Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office said it wasn’t going to seek court orders to execute prisoners until a review ordered by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs of death penalty procedures is completed. The state has a history of mismanaging executions. In an order issued Thursday, the state’s highest court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and the court said those requirements were met in Gunches’ case.

  • Rescued animals released into the wild in Bolivia

    STORY: A armadillo, a howler monkey, a lizard and an owl – among other rescues – were released into the Santa Cruz Botanical Garden and the Lomas de Arena Regional Park, an official leading the rescue said.Santa Cruz’s government has a team of police and biologists to rescue wild animals in illegal markets in urban areas.

  • WSJ Opinion: Benjamin Netanyahu on the Iran Nuclear Threat

    In an interview with 'Global View' columnist Walter Russell Mead, the Prime Minister of Israel pointed to developments in Iran, then queried what might happen should it become the first nuclear power run by radical Islam. The answer, he says, is to "expand the circle of peace." Images: Reuters/AP/AFP via Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • New Florida bill would force Anna Maria Island to allow a parking garage for beachgoers

    The Florida Legislature is now involved in an ongoing parking dispute between Manatee County and Bradenton beach towns.

  • Two Americans arrested on charges of selling tech to Russia

    The Justice Department on Thursday arrested two Kansas men on allegations that the pair illegally exported aviation-related technology to Russia and provided repair services for the equipment. Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky and Douglas Robertson are charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods in violation of U.S. law. The charges come as the U.S. has drastically ramped up sanctions and financial penalties on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022.

  • Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested

    A Pennsylvania man faces federal criminal charges after he checked in a suitcase with an explosive device hidden in the lining on a flight to Florida, authorities said Wednesday. Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

  • Leave Russia? A Year Later Many Companies Can't, or Won't.

    PARIS — When Russia invaded Ukraine, a phalanx of Western companies pledged to get out fast from what had once been an important market. McDonald’s dismantled its golden arches after 32 years. Oil giant BP moved to divest its mammoth Russian investments. French automaker Renault sold its factories for the symbolic sum of one ruble. But a year into the war, hundreds of Western businesses are still in Russia, including blue chip and midsize companies from Europe and the United States. They are doi